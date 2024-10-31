Despite choosing not to share identifying photos of Jack Blues, the Biebers have revealed small insights into their new lives as parents. In a carousel of snaps posted to Instagram a month ago, captioned, “It’s October and I’m someone’s Mom,” the model revealed a new piece of jewellery: a gold necklace with a gemstone-encrusted “JBB” pendant.

Another photo in the carousel showed the back of Justin Bieber’s head, his cap seemingly embroidered with the word “Blues” in blue thread.

In a video posted to her TikTok earlier in October, she also showed off a gold bracelet that read “Jack Blues” as she applied her skincare.

Justin Bieber announced their son’s birth on Instagram on August 24, uploading a photo of the newborn’s tiny foot swaddled in a fleece blanket.

“Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber,” he captioned the post, prompting an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans.

The name “Jack Blues” continues a tradition on Justin’s side of the family of naming children with the initials “JB”: both Justin and his father, Jeremy, have the combination, as have two of Justin’s half-siblings, Jazmyn and Jaxon.

A source told People magazine that Justin was already “a great dad”.

“The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin,” the source said.

“He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them.

“The baby is such a miracle. He’s adorable and doing well. Hailey’s doing well too.”