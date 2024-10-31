Advertisement
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber shares sweet snap of her and Justin Bieber’s baby son Jack Blues

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Hailey and Justin Bieber last month. They became parents to Jack Blues in August. Photo / Getty Images

Hailey Bieber has shared a sweet glimpse of her newborn son Jack Blues as she encouraged fans to vote in the upcoming US presidential election.

The model and beauty mogul, 27, posted a glimpse of Jack – whom she welcomed with husband Justin Bieber in August – on her Instagram Story on Friday morning (NZ time), with an “I voted” sticker displayed on the foot of his onesie.

“Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote,” she captioned the photo, which showed only Jack Blues’ onesie-clad feet peeking out of his baby carrier.

Hailey Bieber shared a glimpse of her and Justin Bieber's infant son, Jack Blues. Photo / @haileybieber
It is the first photo Bieber has publicly shared of their son since the birth was announced.

Despite choosing not to share identifying photos of Jack Blues, the Biebers have revealed small insights into their new lives as parents. In a carousel of snaps posted to Instagram a month ago, captioned, “It’s October and I’m someone’s Mom,” the model revealed a new piece of jewellery: a gold necklace with a gemstone-encrusted “JBB” pendant.

Another photo in the carousel showed the back of Justin Bieber’s head, his cap seemingly embroidered with the word “Blues” in blue thread.

In a video posted to her TikTok earlier in October, she also showed off a gold bracelet that read “Jack Blues” as she applied her skincare.

Justin Bieber announced their son’s birth on Instagram on August 24, uploading a photo of the newborn’s tiny foot swaddled in a fleece blanket.

“Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber,” he captioned the post, prompting an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans.

The name “Jack Blues” continues a tradition on Justin’s side of the family of naming children with the initials “JB”: both Justin and his father, Jeremy, have the combination, as have two of Justin’s half-siblings, Jazmyn and Jaxon.

A source told People magazine that Justin was already “a great dad”.

“The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin,” the source said.

“He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them.

“The baby is such a miracle. He’s adorable and doing well. Hailey’s doing well too.”

