The couple tied the know six years ago, but it seems Justin has gifted Hailey with a new ring. Photo / Getty Images, Instagram

A-lister Justin Bieber has spent an eye-watering amount of money on a new ring for his pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber.

The Baby singer, who earned overnight success after the release of his EP My World in 2009, and his wife, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, recently revealed they are expecting their first child together, and now it seems they’ve celebrated with a diamond ring.

The couple married in 2018 and renewed their vows in Hawaii this year. Hailey has been spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her wedding finger that is different from her US$600,000 ($980,337) engagement ring.

Hailey Bieber showed off her new ring in a recent Instagram post. Photo / Hailey Bieber

Daily Mail has since revealed the eye-watering price of the model’s new bling, reporting it is worth about US$1.4 million ($2.29m).

Speaking to the news outlet, gemologist Tenishia McSweeney said: “Assuming Justin went for the finest colour and clarity grades which isn’t a stretch considering her previous engagement ring, which is in itself magnificent and now worn on her pinky, now seems more yellow in comparison, and with the size looking to be around 10 carat you’d be looking at at least $1.4 million.”

Justin bieber got hailey bieber a new diamond ring 🥹goals fr pic.twitter.com/1FLmkhLmJ6 — JONETI | parody (@jarianaoutdid) May 29, 2024

The rings didn’t stop there either. Justin and Hailey have both been spotted wearing new bands that are understood to be Tiffany eternity rings.

Fans have taken to social media to share their reaction, with one fan saying it is “goals”, while another said, “Hailey Bieber is loved with attitudes, words and gestures! Justin Bieber you know how to take care of your wife.”

Another fan said, “Hailey’s engagement ring glow up is so magical — I mean I can only imagine what Justin’s gonna gift Hailey for her push present after she gives birth to baby Bieber.”

It comes after the couple announced this month they are set to welcome their first child.

Posting a short, captionless video to the social media platform, Hailey can be seen dressed in a lace skin-tight gown as the pair appear to renew their vows. The camera then zooms in on Hailey’s belly, revealing a baby bump.

Other images in the carousel show Hailey posing in a lace white dress, showing off her bump as Justin takes a photo of her.

Justin and Hailey first sparked romance rumours in 2014, but it wasn’t until 2018 when they began seriously dating. Only two months after their engagement, they tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018.