Rebel Wilson has hit out at Sacha Baron Cohen once again amid the release of her book. Photos / AP

Rebel Wilson says “the truth will come out” about Sacha Baron Cohen, as more women have allegedly shared their stories with her after she revealed he “humiliated and degraded” her on set.

The pair starred in 2016 film Grimsby together, and Wilson revisits several incidents where Baron Cohen allegedly harassed her on set, in her new memoir Rebel Rising.

She has also accused him of trying to block the book’s release, saying, “I will not be bullied or silenced by high-priced lawyers or PR crisis managers ... the a**hole that I am talking about in one chapter of my book is Sacha Baron Cohen.”

Baron Cohen has denied the claims and the release of the book in Australia and New Zealand has been delayed. HarperCollins Australia has said the book’s publication “has been moved to coincide with Rebel Wilson’s press tours”, with a new date to be announced in “due course”.

Now Wilson has told the Sun that other women have reached out to her after her accusations against Baron Cohen.

“What’s been comforting is, like, several women have now been in contact and it’s up to them whether they want to go public with their stories,” she told the outlet.

“Because it is hard to say something against somebody who’s high profile, because they hit you with high-price lawyers and crisis PR people and all sorts of little tricks.

“It doesn’t feel great when all I’m doing is sharing my story in my memoir, which I’m very entitled to do.

“But I always think the truth will come out, which is why it’s great to have the book out now, so people don’t just read the headlines but can read the actual chapter.”

Aussie actress Isla Fisher and husband Sacha Baron Cohen have announced they are splitting as turmoil from Rebel Wilson’s accusations continues. Photo / Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce divorce

It comes after Baron Cohen and his wife of 13 years, Isla Fisher, announced their divorce.

They wrote on social media this week, “After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.

“We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

The couple share three children. They married in 2010 in a Jewish ceremony in Paris and Fisher converted to Baron Cohen’s faith of Judaism.

Rebel Wilson says she ‘felt shame’

Wilson writes in her memoir that filming Grimsby was “the worst professional experience I ever had on a movie”, claiming Baron Cohen pressured her to do nude scenes.

“One of the reasons why I wrote it is because I felt shame, at the time, that I didn’t do more,” she said.

“What I should have done is left that set. The moment that first act happened, I should have left. I should have just gone back to the hotel, demanded to leave and never come back.

“But we [Wilson and Baron Cohen] had the same agent at the time, and I was kind of, you know, talked around into, ‘well, just be professional’.

“The great thing about having the #MeToo movement is that now, if something happened like that, the 44-year-old version of myself would just get out of it, put them on blast publicly.”

Wilson noted that at the time, there were no intimacy coaches around and it wasn’t “great for women”.

“I wish I knew back then how to handle it.”

Meanwhile, Baron Cohen’s lawyers have accused Wilson of a “cynical ploy” to promote her book by accusing him.



