Rebel Wilson attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo / Getty Images

It seems Sacha Baron Cohen isn’t the only celebrity who has a bone to pick with Rebel Wilson’s recently released memoir Rebel Rising.

Rebel Wilson has revealed a number of people have reached out following her memoir’s release to express their dismay at being featured in her tell-all book.

The Pitch Perfect actress confessed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that people have got in touch via text since her memoir, Rebel Rising, hit shelves, and dubbed some of the responses to her biography “uncomfortable”, reports news.com.au.

She went on to say a few people had told her they needed to have some strong words with her regarding what she wrote about them in the book.

“I think sometimes when you share your truth, it can make other people very uncomfortable. I have had a couple of texts and we’ll have to have some conversations,” said the actress.

“Sometimes when other people read about themselves they… you know.”

“It’s my most intimate secrets and my final release of them,” she shared.

Wilson didn’t say exactly who had sent her the text messages. However, the book mentions a number of big-name celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Adele and, of course, Sacha Baron Cohen.

When asked on Watch What Happens Live if she would work with Sacha Baron Cohen again, she affirmed that she wouldn’t, not even if she was offered “$50 million”.

In Rebel Rising, Wilson accuses the Borat star of “humiliating and degrading” her on the set of 2016 film Grimsby.

The Bridesmaids actress has publicly claimed Baron Cohen attempted to block the release of her biography, in which he’s described as an “asshole”.

Rebel Wilson has hit out at Sacha Baron Cohen once again amid the release of her book. Photos / AP

“I will not be bullied or silenced by high-priced lawyers or PR crisis managers,” she vented on Instagram in March.

“The asshole that I am talking about in one chapter of my book is Sacha Baron Cohen.”

Baron Cohen has denied Wilson’s claims.

In a recent interview with the Sun, Wilson revealed she had been contacted by a number of women following her public accusations against Baron Cohen.

“What’s been comforting is, like, several women have now been in contact, and it’s up to them whether they want to go public with their stories,” Wilson shared.

“Because it is hard to say something against somebody who’s high-profile, because they hit you with high-price lawyers and crisis PR people and all sorts of little tricks.

“It doesn’t feel great when all I’m doing is sharing my story in my memoir, which I’m very entitled to do.

“But I always think the truth will come out, which is why it’s great to have the book out now, so people don’t just read the headlines but can read the actual chapter.”