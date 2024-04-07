Rebel Wilson has said that the "truth will come out" over her high-profile feud with Sacha Baron Cohen. Photo / FilmMagic

Rebel Wilson still thinks the “truth will come out” amid her feud with Sacha Baron Cohen.

The 44-year-old actress had branded her Brothers Grimsby co-star a “massive a*******” and claimed he had made attempts to stop the publication of her new memoir Rebel Rising but following his claims that he has “extensive detailed evidence” to prove his innocence, she has now said she is “entitled” to share her story.

She is quoted by The Sun on Sunday’s Bizarre column as saying: “What’s been comforting is like, several women have now been in contact and it’s up to them whether they want to go public with their stories.

“Because it is hard to say something against somebody who’s high-profile, because they hit you with high-price lawyers and crisis PR people and all sorts of little tricks.

“It doesn’t feel great when all I’m doing is sharing my story in my memoir — which I’m very entitled to do.

“But I always think that the truth will come out which is why it’s great to have the book out now so people don’t just read the headlines — but can read the actual chapter.”

Rebel Wilson =named Sacha Baron Cohen as the "a**hole" co-star mentioned in one chapter of her book Rebel Rising. Photo / AP

There is no suggestion that the women who Wilson - who claimed that Baron Cohen once asked her to her to perform a sex act on camera - was contacted by had any of issues of a similar nature with Baron Cohen.

The Senior Year star did not name Baron Cohen explicitly in her book, but later took to social media to do so.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers. The ‘a******’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

Her message followed one from a few days before, in which she claimed: “I wrote about an a****** in my book. Now, said a****** is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers.

“He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth.”

She said: “One of the reasons why I wrote it is because I felt shame at the time that I didn’t do more.

“What I should have done is left that set, the moment that first act happened, I should have left.

“I should have just gone back to the hotel, demanded to leave and never come back.

“But we had the same agent at the time, and I was kind of, you know, talked around into, ‘Well, just be professional.

“And if anything else happens, then you can leave’.

Aussie actor Isla Fisher and husband Sacha Baron Cohen have announced they are splitting as turmoil from Rebel Wilson’s accusations continues. Photo / Getty Images

“The great thing about having the #MeToo movement is that now if something happened like that, the 44-year-old version of myself, like would just get out of it, put them on blast publicly, because I won’t stand for that.

“But back then, ten years ago, it was different, you know, there wasn’t intimacy coaches on set. It was a very different vibe.

“And often not great for women. I wish I knew back then, how to handle it.”

Baron Cohen - who just days after Wilson’s accusations came to light announced his divorce from Isla Fisher after more than a decade of marriage - fiercely denied all allegations of wrongdoing when he worked with the Pitch Perfect actress.

His spokesperson said: “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”