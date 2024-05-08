Is actress Rebel Wilson still friendly with former co-star Isla Fisher after making claims about Sacha Baron Cohen in her new memoir? Photos / AP

Is actress Rebel Wilson still friendly with former co-star Isla Fisher after making claims about Sacha Baron Cohen in her new memoir? Photos / AP

Rebel Wilson says she hasn’t spoken to former friend Isla Fisher after publishing shocking claims about her ex-husband Sacha Baron Cohen in her new book Rebel Rising.

Wilson, 44, made claims against Cohen, 52, alleging he behaved inappropriately on the set of their film Grimsby. A week after those claims came out, Fisher revealed she and Cohen were splitting up after 14 years together.

Now Wilson has told the Kyle and Jackie O Show she hasn’t had a conversation with Fisher since the book’s release and news of the divorce.

Aussie actress Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have announced they are splitting as turmoil from Rebel Wilson’s accusations continues. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking to hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie “O” Henderson, she said, “I haven’t spoken to her.

“Obviously, I used to be friends with her before all this happened. We did a movie together called Bachelorette.”

Wilson went on to say she didn’t think her book caused the split, but acknowledged the “timing wasn’t great for him”.

“I don’t feel like I’m the reason [for their divorce]. But it might have just been his general treatment [of] women.”

The memoir has finally been released in Australia and New Zealand, though the pages about Cohen’s alleged actions, which he has denied, have been redacted and the text blacked out.

It comes after the book was published in the US and the UK last month.

The redacted chapter was called “Sacha Baron Cohen and Other A**holes” and detailed the alleged inappropriate behaviour from the actor towards Wilson on set of the 2016 film Grimsby.

In the film, Wilson played Cohen’s girlfriend.

The actor’s legal team has said that publisher HarperCollins’ decision not to publish the chapter comes as a vindication.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher shared a statement on social media to announce the news of their split. Photo / Instagram

Earlier today, Wilson spoke out after a redacted version of her controversial memoir was released in Australia and New Zealand.

The popular actress’ memoir was recently released in the Australasia. However, due to a legal battle, her fans Downunder are unable to read the chapter detailing her alleged experience working with Cohen.

Now, the Pitch Perfect star has broken her silence on the matter, stating she was “not happy” about the decision.

Appearing on Channel 10′s The Project, Wilson confessed, “If anything, it’s watered down a bit.”