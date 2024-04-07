Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher were “at odds” over parenting and professional duties before announcing their divorce.

The Borat star and Wedding Crashers actress confirmed on social media that they had filed for divorce last year after more than two decades together and an insider has revealed to Us Weekly that the pair were divided over their acting and family commitments.

A separate source told the publication that Sacha and Isla - who have children Olive, 17, and Elula, 13, and Montgomery, nine, - had “furiously argued” about “conflicting filming schedules” as well as responsibilities to the kids.

The stars shared a statement on social media to announce the news of their split and an image of the pair in tennis whites featured in the photo uploaded to go with the announcement.

Rebel Wilson accused Cohen of inappropriate behaviour in her new memoir Rebel Rising. Photo / AP

They said: “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.

“In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.”

“We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher shared a statement on social media to announce the news of their split. Photo / via Instagram

Sacha, 52, has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by Grimsby co-star Rebel Wilson in her new memoir Rebel Rising but an insider insists that the split has “nothing to do” with the allegations.

The source said: “They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention.

“They are notoriously very private people and wanted to focus on their family.”