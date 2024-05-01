Rebel Wilson and Melissa McCarthy. Photo / Getty Images

Rebel Wilson has made a bold claim about her Bridesmaids co-star Melissa McCarthy.

The Australian actress, who had a small role in the hit 2011 film, claimed she originally auditioned for the character of Megan. However, she allegedly missed out to McCarthy due to the A-lister being “friends” with one of the directors, Paul Feig.

The Mirror reported the actress made the claim during an appearance at the London Palladium this week, telling fans: “So I actually auditioned for the Melissa McCarthy role and they were always going to give it to Melissa because she was their friend.”

Melissa McCarthy, left, as Megan in the movie Bridesmaids.

Wilson continued: “So I come in [for my audition] and start improvising and it went on for an hour. You know an audition is good when it goes in for an hour. I got the call and they said ‘You got the part!’ And I went, ‘What, the role?!’ And they went ‘Not that role. You really look like Matt Lucas. He’s this British comedian and he’s already been cast in the film so we’re just going to add you in as his sister.

“So I’m like, ‘Alright!’ I was like, ‘I guess it’s OK, but I really wanted the Melissa McCarthy role’. They were like ‘You’ve been cast in a Hollywood film’ and I was like ‘Yeah, but I don’t really have a role.’”

Rebel Wilson as Brynn in Bridesmaids.

Despite the alleged snub, Wilson said the role helped launch her Hollywood career and, just a couple of months later, she earned her infamous Pitch Perfect role of “Fat Amy”.

The star’s comments come amid a slew of controversy after the release of her new memoir Rebel Rising last month.

The book - which saw a delayed release in Australia and New Zealand due to a legal battle between Wilson and actor Sacha Baron Cohen was ultimately released in both countries in April following a small edit.

HarperCollins Australia told news.com.au: “For legal reasons we have redacted one chapter in the Australian/New Zealand edition and included an explanatory note accordingly. That chapter is a very small part of a much bigger story and we’re excited for readers to know Rebel’s story.”

The chapter, titled “Sacha Baron Cohen and Other A**holes”, is printed as blacked-out lines in both countries as well as in the UK.