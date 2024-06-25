Former District Commander John Price accused of bullying, another foggy morning disrupts Auckland flights and Princess Anne sustains minor injuries. Video / NZ Herald

Radio Hauraki Breakfast presenters Jeremy Wells and Matt Heath are set to host a return of their comedic Day In The Loo Number 2 show tomorrow.

The bathroom-humoured fundraiser will run for 12 hours from 6am with the aim of flushing out a massive pile of cash to fight bowel cancer.

Partnering with Bowel Cancer NZ and toilet paper brand Cotton Softs, the hosts will go live from the Empire Tavern in downtown Auckland, telling jokes from the “throne” alongside guests.

Some of New Zealand’s favourite comedians will perform including Hauraki presenter Tony Lyall, iHeartRadio Small Town Scandal podcast host Tom Sainsbury, Alternative Commentary Collective presenter Dai Henwood, ZM morning radio host Hayley Sproull, comedians Tim Batt and Mel Bracewell and there will be live music from Shihad’s Jon Toogood.

Heath said Day in Loo Number 2 aims to support the work of Bowel Cancer New Zealand in helping people living with bowel cancer and supporting their families.

“When Dai bravely shared his battle with stage four bowel cancer last year it made us all want to take action to support this important cause.”

Henwood has been vocal about his experience with the disease following his stage four diagnosis in 2020.

Comedian Dai Henwood says the first fundraiser made a difference to the lives of people whose cancer was caught in the early stages.

“I’ve had several people reach out to me since our first Day in Loo, telling me they got checked and caught cancerous cells early. This kind of awareness is crucial and it’s exactly why we started this event,” he said.

Bowel Cancer NZ general manager Rebekah Heal said she was thrilled to have the team back again.

“This event not only helps wipe away some of the stigma that comes with talking about something so personal, but it has the potential to save lives.

“Bowel cancer is curable in more than 90% of cases if caught early enough, so we need everyone to know the symptoms and get checked if they have concerns. Early detection is the best prevention.”

After being funny on the dunny in last year’s event Heath said he got himself checked out after experiencing symptoms.

“I was on stage last year singing about this and then through the song I was like, ‘You know what? I’ve got some of the symptoms I’m going to get it checked out’.”

Heath said he had thought getting a colonoscopy would be a full-on experience, “but it’s not really”.

Wells said the radio event was “quite a punish” but if even just one person got checked out it was worth it.

The show will include what to look out for and when to visit the doctor.

“More than eight people a day are diagnosed with bowel cancer in New Zealand, we lose 100 a month to it,” Heath said.

To donate $3 towards the fundraiser text LOO to 3779 or visit www.dayinloo.co.nz.