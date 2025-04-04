Advertisement
Updated

Eminem becomes a grandad after daughter Hailie Jade welcomes first baby

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Slim Shady is officially a grandpa.

This morning, Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her and husband Evan McClintock’s baby boy.

The 29-year-old podcaster and influencer, posted two photos of her baby, born on March 14, in a knitted outfit.

In the background was a board displaying his name Elliot Marshall McClintock – a clear nod to his rapper grandfather Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III.

The photos, captioned “happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e” followed by a white heart emoji, have attracted more than 13,000 congratulatory comments.

The most popular comment came from Eminem’s brother Nathan Kane Mathers, who wrote: “You guys are going to be amazing parents! And Elliot will have the best uncle and grandpa!”

Eminem’s 31-year-old adopted daughter, Alaina Marie Mathers, also shared her congratulations with the couple.

“Obsessed with this tiny human and could not be more in awe of YOU mama!!! Motherhood is such a beautiful thing and you make it look easy. I am SO proud of you and grateful you have Evan,” she wrote.

In March 2020, Eminem briefly spoke about Jade and McClintock in a sit-down with Mike Tyson on Hotboxin’.

“No babies,” the Mockingbird hitmaker responded when he was asked if Jade had any kids of her own. “Just a boyfriend. She’s doing good.

“She’s made me proud for sure,” the rap legend said, before revealing that she had graduated from university with an excellent 3.9 grade point average. Jade studied psychology at Michigan State University.

After dating for eight years, Jade and McClintock tied the knot in May 2024.

She shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of her partner down on one knee, with the caption: “Casual weekend recap … 2.4.23 i love you @evanmcclintock11.”

Save

