Slim Shady is officially a grandpa.
This morning, Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her and husband Evan McClintock’s baby boy.
The 29-year-old podcaster and influencer, posted two photos of her baby, born on March 14, in a knitted outfit.
In the background was a board displaying his name Elliot Marshall McClintock – a clear nod to his rapper grandfather Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III.
The photos, captioned “happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e” followed by a white heart emoji, have attracted more than 13,000 congratulatory comments.