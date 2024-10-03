Eminem is set to become a grandfather for the first time.
The rap legend, 51, released the music video for his song Temporary on Thursday evening - and towards the end of the clip, his daughter Hailie, 28, presented her father with a scrunched-up football T-shirt that had the word “Grandpa” scrawled on the back.
Home video footage then shows a photo of a baby scan that was hidden within the football shirt, with the Real Slim Shady hitmaker appearing shocked to receive the news.
Eminem - whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III - is also adoptive father to Alaina, 31, and Stevie, 22.