Just recently, Hailie - who tied the knot with Evan McClintock in May 2024 - listened to her dad’s self-penned song Mockingbird (2004), which details his drug addictions and he and ex-wife Kim Scott’s custody disputes. Hailie admitted that growing up, her parents managed to keep her shielded from “how bad things were” between them.

Eminem dancing with his daughter Hailie at her wedding.😍 pic.twitter.com/2oahS4GUkL — The Eminem Bible (@Shadyind) May 20, 2024

Speaking on her Just a Little Shady podcast, she explained: “The older I get the less I can listen to any of [Eminem’s] songs. I will say, like, watching the video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realise how bad things were.

“Now as an adult, in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about. And I think that’s why I get emotional so much, like just thinking that could have happened.

“Obviously that’s the point of the song, but I will say like if you’ve ever lost an addict or a loved one, I feel for you - and that’s how I feel about it.”

Eminem and Scott’s tumultuous, on-again, off-again relationship began as teens in 1988. They were married twice, first in 1999 and again in 2006, before divorcing for good in 2007. They welcomed Hailie on Christmas day, 1995.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.