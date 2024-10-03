Advertisement
Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade expecting first child with husband Evan McClintock

Bang Showbiz
Eminem has shared the moment he found out he was going to become a grandfather in his new music video. Photo / EminemMusic / YouTube

Eminem is set to become a grandfather for the first time.

The rap legend, 51, released the music video for his song Temporary on Thursday evening - and towards the end of the clip, his daughter Hailie, 28, presented her father with a scrunched-up football T-shirt that had the word “Grandpa” scrawled on the back.

Home video footage then shows a photo of a baby scan that was hidden within the football shirt, with the Real Slim Shady hitmaker appearing shocked to receive the news.

Eminem - whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III - is also adoptive father to Alaina, 31, and Stevie, 22.

Just recently, Hailie - who tied the knot with Evan McClintock in May 2024 - listened to her dad’s self-penned song Mockingbird (2004), which details his drug addictions and he and ex-wife Kim Scott’s custody disputes. Hailie admitted that growing up, her parents managed to keep her shielded from “how bad things were” between them.

Speaking on her Just a Little Shady podcast, she explained: “The older I get the less I can listen to any of [Eminem’s] songs. I will say, like, watching the video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realise how bad things were.

“Now as an adult, in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about. And I think that’s why I get emotional so much, like just thinking that could have happened.

“Obviously that’s the point of the song, but I will say like if you’ve ever lost an addict or a loved one, I feel for you - and that’s how I feel about it.”

Eminem and Scott’s tumultuous, on-again, off-again relationship began as teens in 1988. They were married twice, first in 1999 and again in 2006, before divorcing for good in 2007. They welcomed Hailie on Christmas day, 1995.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.

