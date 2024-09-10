Eminem performs before the WBA junior middleweight title bout between Terence Crawford and Israel Madrimov at BMO Stadium on August 3 in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Eminem is set to open the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Lose Yourself hitmaker - who last opened the VMAs in 2010 with a performance of Not Afraid before duetting with Rihanna on Love The Way You Lie - has been nominated for eight awards at this year’s ceremony.

As well as hoping to win a Moon Person statue, the hip-hop icon will also grace the stage on September 12 to kick off the ceremony at New York’s UBS Arena.

The event will mark the first TV show performance from his recent album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), which features the hit singles Houdini, Tobey and Somebody Save Me.

With nominations for video of the year, best hip-hop song and song of the summer, Eminem is also in the running for the VMAs’ Most Iconic Performance award for his 2000 medley of Real Slim Shady and The Way I Am involving over 100 look-alikes.