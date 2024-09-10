Advertisement
Eminem set to open 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Bang Showbiz
Eminem performs before the WBA junior middleweight title bout between Terence Crawford and Israel Madrimov at BMO Stadium on August 3 in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Eminem is set to open the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Lose Yourself hitmaker - who last opened the VMAs in 2010 with a performance of Not Afraid before duetting with Rihanna on Love The Way You Lie - has been nominated for eight awards at this year’s ceremony.

As well as hoping to win a Moon Person statue, the hip-hop icon will also grace the stage on September 12 to kick off the ceremony at New York’s UBS Arena.

The event will mark the first TV show performance from his recent album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), which features the hit singles Houdini, Tobey and Somebody Save Me.

With nominations for video of the year, best hip-hop song and song of the summer, Eminem is also in the running for the VMAs’ Most Iconic Performance award for his 2000 medley of Real Slim Shady and The Way I Am involving over 100 look-alikes.

If he wins one of the categories he’s nominated in this year, he will become the most celebrated male artist in VMAs history, as he is currently tied with Peter Gabriel.

He already holds the most wins by a rap artist, and with 67 total nominations, he is the second-most nominated artist, only behind Madonna with 71.

He last performed at the VMAs two years ago with Snoop Dogg in a unique staging of From the D 2 The LBC, which was inspired by the Otherwise metaverse.

A decade earlier, he joined Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg for a surprise appearance during a performance of Forgot About Dre and Still D.R.E.

Back in 1999, his debut year, Eminem took home the best new artist prize, and treated fans to a medley of Guilty Conscience and My Name Is.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, who is also in line to perform as part of a star-studded line-up.

Other artists gracing the stage include Anitta, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, LL Cool J, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and more.

Taylor Swift is in the lead with 12 nominations with the addition of social categories, followed closely by Post Malone (11) and Eminem (eight).

The 2024 VMAs will air live on Thursday, September 12 across MTV’s global footprint, including on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, and Univision.

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards will air at 12pm, September 12 on MTV in New Zealand.

