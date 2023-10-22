Rumours are swirling that Rihanna is set to make her big music comeback next year. Photo / Getty Images

It’s the news Rihanna fans have been waiting years for, now it seems it may finally be coming true.

Mail Online has reported the singer, 35, has been secretly planning a £32 million ($66 million) comeback tour after a five-year music hiatus.

Alongside the tour, which is anticipated to be taking place across 2024 and 2025, the star is also reportedly planning to release two albums worth of music after signing an eye-watering deal with Live Nation.

Speaking to The Mirror, a source said, “Rihanna is quietly planning a comeback tour after signing with Live Nation.”

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game in 2023. Photo / AP

They added that the entertainment company have been working behind the scenes with Rihanna - real name Robyn Fenty - and her creative team to put together a world tour that will support the needs of her young family.

While the Disturbia singer reportedly is yet to sign off on the plan, it’s anticipated she will once she is ready to return to work next year.

The huge news comes mere months after the popstar welcomed her second son, Riot Rose Mayers with her longtime partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

She also shares 16-month-old RZA Athelston Mayers with the star.

It was previously claimed the Umbrella singer feels her family is “complete” now she’s had her second child.

Rihanna and her firstborn son RZA.

An insider told People magazine recently: “Rihanna feels her family is now complete. It’s something she’s always wanted.”

The Diamonds hitmaker previously hailed motherhood as “legendary” and admitted she no longer “identifies” with the life she had before giving birth to her first son.

Reflecting on her first months as a first-time mother, Rihanna previously told British Vogue magazine: “Oh my God, it’s legendary. It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever.

“You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because… because it doesn’t matter.”