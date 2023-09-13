(L-R) Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC speak onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images

The iconic 90s boyband NSYNC have reunited for the first time in over a decade.

MTV’s Video Music Awards are currently taking place and as expected, they’ve provided some very risqué red carpet fashion and major performances but in something no one saw coming, they’ve also hosted an iconic reunion.

Taking to the stage to present the award for Best Pop, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass gave the audience a massive feeling of nostalgia as they appeared together for the first time in over a decade, E! News has reported.

“Hello VMAs!” Chasez said. “Over 20 years ago… we won Best Pop Video for ‘Bye Bye Bye.’ It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us.” As Kirkpatrick noted, “That award validated our hard work.”

Fatone went on to say, “Now, we just wanted to say thank you MTV and especially all of you. Thank you so much each and every one of you.”

Timberlake then announced popstar Taylor Swift as the winner of the award but the Grammy winner appeared far more excited about the boyband in front of her than the achievement.

“I’m not doing well pivoting from this [reunion] to this [award],” the star said. “I had your dolls! Are you doing something? What’s gonna happen now?” She said while in shock.

“They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is!” Swift exclaimed adding, “You’re pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is too much.”

This is the first time the beloved band have been seen together with all five members since the 2013 VMA’s when Timberlake took home the Video Vanguard award.

NSYNC - who were formed in 1995 before going on a hiatus in 2002 - performed a medley of their greatest hits including “Girlfriend” and “Bye Bye Bye” before Timberlake was honoured with the award.

The appearance comes amid rumours the group are gearing up to release new music for the first time since 2002.

This isn’t the first time the band have hinted at a reunion. In 2020 Bass spoke to Variety revealing the group had been having discussions of getting back together.

“No plans have been made. If there will even be plans, who knows? I think if we did anything, it would be for the fun of it—the world needs something fun to listen to and I think we could bring some positivity to it. That’s what we need right now. It could be something simple to test it out, and if it works, it works and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

If their appearance at the award show is anything to go by, it appears it has worked.



