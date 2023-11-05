The track includes the lyrics: “Don’t give up, ‘cause you have friends, don’t give up, you’re not the only one, don’t give up, no reason to be ashamed, don’t give up, you still have us.” Photo / AP

Matthew Perry’s loved ones were reduced to tears when a Peter Gabriel song was played at his funeral.

The beloved actor was found dead in the jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home last weekend, and on Saturday, his closest family and friends - including his parents Suzanne Morrison, 84, and John Perry, 82, and stepfather Keith Morrison, 76, along with Perry’s Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc - gathered to say their final farewells at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

An insider revealed Peter’s 1986 single Don’t Give Up, which featured Kate Bush, was played towards the end of the service, and its emotional lyrics left those assembled in floods of tears.

A source told DailyMail.com: “There was not a dry eye in there. There were a lot of tears and laughter. Only close friends and family spoke.”

Following the end of the funeral service, Perry was buried in a dark wooden coffin in a ceremony just for family members.

The funeral came just days after the cast of Friends released a statement regarding their “unfathomable loss” and promised fans they would say more when they felt able to.

The statement read: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.”

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The 17 Again star had battled with addiction throughout his life, but it was thought he had been on the road to recovery following extensive rehabilitation efforts, and on the day of his funeral, the website for The Matthew Perry Foundation went live.

A statement said: “The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realisation of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction. It will honour his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible.”