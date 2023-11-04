Matthew Perry’s friends and family seem to be preparing to say their final goodbyes after they were spotted at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in LA yesterday, reports news.com.au.

His father, John Bennett Perry, and stepfather, Keith Morrison, were seen arriving at the Forest Lawn Church of the Hills, along with the late actor’s Friends co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

In paparazzi photographs taken from above, the cast appeared solemn as they arrived for the service on the church grounds. It is not yet known if the ceremony wasPerry’s official memorial or funeral.

Earlier in the week, Perry’s sisters, mother, Suzanne Perry, and her husband, Morrison, were spotted at the memorial park, which we assume was to make arrangements for the ceremony.

His family were seen walking around the cemetery with a funeral home representative.

The memorial park serves as a final resting place for many past celebrities, such as Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Carrie Fisher and Paul Walker.

Friends co-stars attend Matthew Perry's funeral. pic.twitter.com/Upsrn32k2N — Iyan Velji (@IyanVelji) November 4, 2023

It might also be a sentimental choice for Perry as the cemetery is opposite the Warner Bros. studios, where he and his fellow castmates filmed the hit sitcom Friends and where he spent 10 years playing his beloved character Chandler Bing.

Perry’s Friends co-stars shared a loving tribute following his shock death over the weekend, revealing that they are “utterly devastated” in a heartbreaking joint statement.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,’ they shared in a statement sent to People.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The publisher revealed that the message was signed by Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer.

David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose after the show won outstanding comedy series at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

Perry was found dead at his LA home on October 28.

He was reportedly found in a spa pool on Saturday, with sources adding that there were no drugs found at the scene. It has also been revealed that no foul play was involved.

Sources say that first responders had received a call to the property for a person suffering cardiac arrest.

He was 54 years old.