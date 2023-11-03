Matthew Perry had been working on plans to launch his own charity prior to his death last week, previous reports on the star had suggested. Photo / Getty Images

Matthew Perry had been working on plans to launch his own charity prior to his death last week, previous reports on the star had suggested. Photo / Getty Images

Matthew Perry’s loved ones have set up a charity in his name to help others battling addiction issues.

The Friends actor - who passed away last Saturday, October 28, aged 54 - spent years battling drink and drug addiction and he estimated he’d spent around US$9 million ($15m) on his efforts to get sober. Now his lasting legacy will be The Matthew Perry Foundation, which will aim to provide others with the help they need to get clean.

A statement posted on the charity’s new website explained: “The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realisation of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction. It will honour his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible.”

The website also features a quote from Perry, which reads: “When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned – I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned. And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that. Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.”

Fans are being asked to make donations to the charity through the website.

Previous reports suggested Perry had been working on plans to launch his own charity prior to his death last week. ETOnline.com reported the actor was “working on expanding his work with people struggling with addiction through the creation of a foundation”.

People have placed flowers and notes in front of the building known as the "Friends apartment" following the death of 54-year-old actor Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing in the TV series Friends. Photo / Getty Images

The website added Perry was “focused on helping others battling the same addiction issues he faced throughout his life” but it was “unclear how far into the process of creating the foundation” he was at the time of his passing.

He had previously attempted to help others by turning his former home in Malibu, California into a sober living facility which was dubbed the Perry House, but it closed in 2015 due to high operating costs.

Speaking on the Q with Tom Power podcast in November 2022, Perry explained he was determined to use his experiences to help others.

He said: “I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker.

Friends cast members Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry. Photo / Getty Images

“The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, ‘I can’t stop drinking. Can you help me?’ I can say yes and follow up and do it.

“And I’ve said this for a long time: when I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned — I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned. And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.”