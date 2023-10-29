Matthew Perry in 2015 (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Beloved Friends star Matthew Perry has died, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources have revealed that the actor was found on Saturday at an LA home where it allegedly appeared he had drowned.

Friends and fans have flooded social media to pay tribute to the troubled star and praise his performance as Chandler Bing.

Hollywood public relations guru Danny Deraney said it was an “absolutely stunning loss.

”Matthew Perry was such a good man, terrific actor and kind human being,” he wrote. ”I will miss him with all my heart.”

“What a tragic piece of news to read,” Star Trek actor George Takei wrote. “My heart goes out to his loved ones and long-time cast mates.”

Matthew Perry (centre) with his Friends cast-mates.

The Daily Mail quoted a longtime friend of Perry’s, who went through rehab with him, as saying that “everyone is in a total state of shock. People are crying on the phone and struggling to accept this news.”

The friend reportedly said Perry was in a “good place” the last time they spoke.

“He was upbeat and sounded sober and positive.

“He’d been to rehab 17 times and nearly died from opioid abuse but he was someone who was sincere about taking his life, and his sobriety, one day at a time.

“It’s such tragic news. Everyone is praying he didn’t relapse.”

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

British broadcaster Piers Morgan said that Perry “was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy.”

Morgan said Perry’s recent autobiography “was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I’ve ever read” and said his death was “such sad news”.

The Hills star Stephanie Pratt wrote that she hoped the troubled star was at peace. “As the biggest Friends SuperFan - the news of Mathew Perry passing feels like the loss of an actual friend. I am devastated. He had such a horrible battle I hope his soul is finally at peace,” she wrote on X.

In Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, Perry detailed his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, we well as his evident weight fluctuations in the public eye.

During his press tour for the book, Perry did a number of interviews where he got incredibly emotional about his public battle.

Perry was reportedly found in a spa pool at an LA residence on Saturday, with sources adding that there were no drugs found at the scene. It has also been revealed that no foul play was involved.

Sources say that first responders had received a call to the property for a person suffering cardiac arrest.

He was 54 years old.