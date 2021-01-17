Dr. Dre back home after reported brain aneurysm treatment

Dr. Dre broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of N.W.A. Photo / AP

Dr. Dre was back at home today after being treated at a Los Angeles hospital for a reported brain aneurysm.

Peter Paterno, an attorney for the music mogul, said Dre was home but offered no other details in an email exchange today. The rapper and producer reportedly was released yesterday from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre.

In early January he was rushed to an ICU ward at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in LA.

In a January 5 social media post, Dre, 55, said he was "doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team." TMZ had reported that he suffered a brain aneurysm the day before and was recovering at the medical centre.

On Friday, actor and rapper Ice T posted that he had connected with Dre on FaceTime and that he had "just made it home. Safe and looking good."

Born Andre Young in the Southern California city of Compton, Dre broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of N.W.A., producing the group's groundbreaking 1988 debut album, "Straight Outta Compton."

He produced his own hits and multiplatinum albums, along with crafting music for many others including Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Jay-Z and Nas. He also found success outside of the rap genre, producing pop hits for Gwen Stefani and Mary J. Blige.

Dre founded Beats Electronics in 2008 with Jimmy Iovine, and six years later they launched a streaming subscription service, Beats Music. Apple acquired both in a $3 billion deal in 2014.

Dre is currently in the midst of contentious divorce proceedings with his estranged wife Nicole Young.

There is a hearing on the proceedings in LA this week, but obviously Dre will not be attending.

It comes after it was revealed last year that Young was seeking more than US$1.9 million ($2.88m) a month in temporary spousal support.

Nicole filed paperwork to end her marriage to the rapper - whose real name is Andre Romelle Young - in June 2020 after 24 years, citing irreconcilable differences.