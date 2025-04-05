Follow the action from Auckland FC’s clash against the Western Sydney Wanderers.

It’s a sports lovers’ dream tonight in Tāmaki Makaurau as four of the city’s main franchises are scheduled back-to-back.

The action-packed evening begins in Albany at North Harbour Stadium, where Moana Pasifika take the field for round eight of Super Rugby Pacific against the Waratahs.

From there, fans can trek across town to Go Media Stadium, where Auckland FC face off against the Western Sydney Wanderers in an A-League showdown.

If fans are vibing a rugby-exclusive type of night, they can instead detour straight to Eden Park for the Super Rugby Aupiki clash between the Blues Women and Hurricanes Poua.

To cap off the night, Eden Park sets the stage for an epic clash between the Blues men and the Hurricanes.

Each team’s fixture in their respective leagues carries a similar level of significance.

Moana are looking to back up their upset win over the Crusaders last week. Auckland FC have the opportunity to put one hand on the Premier’s Plate and go 10 points clear at the top of the league. The Blues Women need a win to ensure a chance of a home final next week, while the defending champion Blues men are desperate to get out of their slump near the bottom of the Super Rugby table.

Auckland’s Super Saturday

Moana Pasifika vs Waratahs, North Harbour Stadium, Albany, 2.05pm

Blues Women vs Hurricanes Poua, Eden Park, 4.05pm

Auckland FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers, Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart, 5pm

Blues men vs Hurricanes, Eden Park, 7.05pm