Radio Hauraki hosts Jeremy Wells and Matt Heath. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Radio Hauraki is using toilet humour to tackle the very serious issue of bowel cancer by hosting a 12-hour broadcast from very public toilets today.

For a “Day in Loo”, a rotating cast will be broadcasting from toilets on a stage at Auckland’s Empire Tavern from 6am to 6pm to raise money to support those with the cancer that kills three New Zealanders each day.

The Matt & Jerry Show hosts Matt Heath and Jeremy Wells are set to begin the broadcast this morning with comedian Dai Henwood, who Heath says inspired the fundraiser after opening up about his stage four bowel cancer diagnosis.

“[Henwood] sparked the idea here at Radio Hauraki to use our voice for good and support Dai and other Kiwis living with the disease, as well as raising a load of awareness and cash to help Kiwis beat bowel cancer.”

The public is invited to watch the spectacle at the pub on Victoria St West, where they can expect free toilet paper, live performances and chats with the hosts and Bowel Cancer New Zealand professionals.

Guests throughout the day include bands Ekko Park, Pluto and a midday set from Jon Toogood, the lead singer of Shihad.

Heath said the concept for a toilet broadcast was also formed during a camping trip with a doctor friend, who told him about New Zealand’s dire bowel cancer statistics and why it was hard to raise awareness and funds because people found the area “embarrassing”.

New Zealand has some of the highest bowel cancer rates in the world. Each year, around 3000 people are diagnosed and more than 1200 die.

Bowel Cancer New Zealand manager Rebekah Heal says today’s fundraiser “will not only help wipe away some of the stigma that comes with talking about something so personal, but it has the potential to save lives”.

“We’ll be urging people not to sit on their symptoms and to get tested,” said Heath, “and we’ll be pushing to raise a huge pile of steaming cash to help Bowel Cancer New Zealand continue their fantastic work.”

A toilet that has been sat on by all members of the Hauraki Radio crew will be auctioned on Trade Me, with all proceeds going to Bowel Cancer New Zealand.

Radio Hauraki’s fundraiser comes near the end of Bowel Cancer Awareness Month.