Mona Dotcom and Luke Wainui call it quits - Spy

Ricardo Simich
By
3 mins to read
Mona Dotcom and Luke Wainui have split up and are now living apart. Photo / Instagram

The seven-year relationship between Mona Dotcom and insurance broker Luke Wainui has sadly come to an end, with the pair now living apart.

In mid-July on their son Neo’s fifth birthday Luke posted a beautiful message to his son on social media.

Wainui said the love and light his son brings into the world is nothing short of amazing.

Within his message he told followers on Instagram that they were tough times for his son. “Adjusting to two homes and big changes, but he will always be my priority, and I appreciate all the aroha and support everyone gives my boy and I.”

Luke also added that he will always have love for Neo’s mama Mona for blessing him with his son and for being a good mum.

Mona preferred not to comment on Luke’s post when contacted by Spy.

Luke told Spy he is grateful for their time together and their beautiful son and wished Mona nothing but happiness.

In 2017, the couple was happy to share news of their relationship with Spy, when they were living together in Queenstown with Mona’s five children from her marriage to Kim Dotcom.

“Mona is beautiful, the relationship is very refreshing and we are both happy and grateful to have each other,” Luke told Spy in 2017.

“He is so amazing,” Mona told Spy of Luke.

“I am very happy with our relationship. He is genuinely caring and loving towards the kids so I am very grateful.”

In 2019, the pair shared their joy on social media at the arrival of their son Neo.

Over the years the blended family have enjoyed the great outdoors of Queenstown, as well as spending time in Auckland.

It’s been 10 years since Mona split from her husband, German billionaire Kim Dotcom.

In 2015, Kim met Auckland law student Elizabeth (Liz) Donnelly and three years later the pair married with a small ceremony in Auckland. They have since been based in Queenstown and in late 2022 welcomed their first child together, son Kash.

Last year to celebrate Kash’s first birthday (which is also his mum Liz Dotcom’s birthday), Liz took him to Disneyland in Hong Kong, along with Kim and Mona’s twin daughters Keera and Kylee.

Last month, RNZ reported that Kim Dotcom’s latest bid to stop the Government releasing his hard drives and passwords to the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has failed.

The legal wrangling dates back 12 years, with Kim’s now-defunct data-sharing website Megaupload at the centre of multiple litigations in New Zealand, after armed police stormed his Coatesville mansion in 2012 and seized hundreds of devices.

Ricardo Simich is the Herald’s Spy Editor. Based in Auckland he covers all roads that lead to popular culture.

