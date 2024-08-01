Mona preferred not to comment on Luke’s post when contacted by Spy.

Luke told Spy he is grateful for their time together and their beautiful son and wished Mona nothing but happiness.

In 2017, the couple was happy to share news of their relationship with Spy, when they were living together in Queenstown with Mona’s five children from her marriage to Kim Dotcom.

“Mona is beautiful, the relationship is very refreshing and we are both happy and grateful to have each other,” Luke told Spy in 2017.

“He is so amazing,” Mona told Spy of Luke.

“I am very happy with our relationship. He is genuinely caring and loving towards the kids so I am very grateful.”

In 2019, the pair shared their joy on social media at the arrival of their son Neo.

Over the years the blended family have enjoyed the great outdoors of Queenstown, as well as spending time in Auckland.

It’s been 10 years since Mona split from her husband, German billionaire Kim Dotcom.

In 2015, Kim met Auckland law student Elizabeth (Liz) Donnelly and three years later the pair married with a small ceremony in Auckland. They have since been based in Queenstown and in late 2022 welcomed their first child together, son Kash.

Last year to celebrate Kash’s first birthday (which is also his mum Liz Dotcom’s birthday), Liz took him to Disneyland in Hong Kong, along with Kim and Mona’s twin daughters Keera and Kylee.

Last month, RNZ reported that Kim Dotcom’s latest bid to stop the Government releasing his hard drives and passwords to the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has failed.

The legal wrangling dates back 12 years, with Kim’s now-defunct data-sharing website Megaupload at the centre of multiple litigations in New Zealand, after armed police stormed his Coatesville mansion in 2012 and seized hundreds of devices.

