Liz Dotcom and baby Kash. Photo / Instagram

Liz Dotcom is turning into a bit of an entrepreneur in her own right, launching a new cookbook and perhaps a baby range.

The Queenstown-based law graduate and her infamous husband, Mega Upload founder Kim, announced the arrival of baby boy Kash Dotcom in November.

Since then, the new mum has been busy.

A handle has appeared on Liz’s Instagram page called — @dotcomskitchen — saying coming soon, with a holding page for a website.

The picture from the website has all sorts of healthy green vegetables and legumes. Liz tells Spy that Dotcom’s Kitchen is her first cookbook. However, she and Kim would share more details closer to the publishing date.

And with her love of designer clothing, it’s no surprise Liz has also created an Instagram page called @Kashbabydotcom with a website holding page created too. Will it be a new designer baby range?

Liz has dressed Kash in designer-wear like Ralph Lauren, Dolce&Gabbana and Moncler. He’s been seen with baby blankets from Hermes, Balmain and Gucci and bibs from Harrods.

The first-time mum also appears to be busy with her husband’s company Bitcache — her LinkdIn profile lists her as an executive assistant.

Liz tells Spy her son is absolutely perfect and she and Kim are so happy.

A week after he was born, Kash and his mum arrived home by chopper to the couple’s private retreat in Glenorchy, where the front doormat read — Welcome Kash Dotcom. Liz, formerly Elizabeth Donnelly, has had plenty of help from her mum in the first few months since his arrival.

The summe Kash enjoyed his first Christmas and in January he met his half-siblings. Kash is Kim’s sixth child — he has five with former wife Mona, who has had another child of her own with model partner, Luke Wainui.

Liz and Kim met in 2015 when she was a 20-year-old university student and he sent her a direct message on Instagram. The pair married in 2018.

They have shared multiple pictures of their adventures with their new son in and around their slice of paradise in Central Otago.

On January 20, a day before his 48th birthday, Kim and Liz, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. The day is also the anniversary of the infamous raid at his Coatesville mansion in 2012 — during which he was arrested on behalf of the FBI, which was carrying out a worldwide operation targeting Kim’s Megaupload online company.