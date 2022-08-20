Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Spy's secrets: Ricardo Simich reveals the hook-ups, parties and scandals

14 minutes to read
Ricardo Simich shares the goss behind his biggest stories.

Ricardo Simich shares the goss behind his biggest stories.

Ricardo Simich
By
Ricardo Simich

Spy Reporter

Ricardo Simich has been first on society, entertainment and pop culture news for 10 years. Spy's man-about-town shares the secrets behind his biggest stories.

"Oh, you're that gossip columnist!" is a line rolled out by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.