Investigation into potential drug supplier

Varela also reported a night worker at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel who had “a good relationship” with Payne was the focus of an ongoing investigation into who supplied the singer with the drugs suspected of contributing to his death on October 16.

“There’s a lad who’s being investigated, he was working nights at the hotel. He’s 20 and had struck up an excellent relationship with Liam. He’s from Lomas de Zamora on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, but we’re not going to say his name,” Varela said.

“He disobeyed an order from the hotel management. What was the order he disobeyed? [He] was not to take anything into Liam’s room. Because of the good relationship he had with Liam, he requested a car through one of these taxi apps we all use because Liam wanted something.

“He did him that favour – a massive error because he’s being investigated, and they’re seeing what was transferred in that vehicle. It’s one of the things the investigators are looking at, at the moment, and obviously this hotel worker has been suspended. He’s a cherished member of staff, a good worker, but he disobeyed an order that could have proved fatal.”

Liam Payne had been in Argentina with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy before his death. Photo / @kateecass

Toxicology report and police findings

A toxicology report completed as part of the autopsy revealed traces of pink cocaine – a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA – in Payne’s system, as well as cocaine and benzodiazepine.

Police also found an improvised aluminium pipe used to smoke crack cocaine in his suite.

The English pop star, 31, died instantly, according to the post-mortem examination, suffering multiple injuries as he fell almost 14m from the balcony on to the concrete footpath below.

Additional details

The horrifying moment was reportedly captured on CCTV, with authorities keeping the footage “secret” as investigations continue.

Prosecutors believe Payne was in a state of “semi or total unconsciousness” during a substance-induced “psychotic episode” when he fell.

Alberto Crescenti, chief of the state emergency medical system, confirmed Payne fell into an internal courtyard.

“A few minutes later, [an] emergency team arrived and confirmed the death of this man, who we later learned was from a musical group. He had injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall,” he said.