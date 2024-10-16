Liam Payne is seen on March 1, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo / Getty Images

Buenos Aires police have confirmed British singer Liam Payne, former member of the group One Direction, died Wednesday aged 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina.

”Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo,” the police statement said, reported AFP.

Local newspaper La Nacion reported on Wednesday that the 31-year-old British musician was found dead after falling from the hotel’s third floor, it said, citing emergency services.

- More to come