Buenos Aires police have confirmed British singer Liam Payne, former member of the group One Direction, died Wednesday aged 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina.
”Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo,” the police statement said, reported AFP.
Local newspaper La Nacion reported on Wednesday that the 31-year-old British musician was found dead after falling from the hotel’s third floor, it said, citing emergency services.
- More to come