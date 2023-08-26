One Direction: Liam Payne (left), Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan. Photo / Getty Images

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has been hospitalised.

The 29-year-old singer has told followers in an Instagram video that he has had to cancel his upcoming tour of South America after falling ill with a “bad” kidney infection.

Payne wrote on the lengthy post: “It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America.

“Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover.”

He continued to thank fans for their “love and support” and said he was sorry for the postponement, adding that he’s got “the best people” around him right now as he continues his recovery.

It comes after the former boy band star opened up about his mental health in a YouTube video earlier this year.

The star told fans in an emotional video that he struggled so much after the One Direction split seven years ago that he began lashing out at those close to him and it resulted in a secret stint at a wellness clinic last year.

Payne reportedly spent 100 days at the Louisiana-based clinic, where he was effectively cut off from the outside world as he wasn’t allowed his cellphone.

The Sun reported he was supported in his decision to seek professional help from the clinic - which specialises in helping people navigate past trauma - by his ex-partner, Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares 6-year-old son Bear.

Speaking about his journey to sobriety, the 29-year-old singer revealed in a YouTube video, “There is a point when you hit rock bottom and you realise you have got to do something different as whatever you are doing right now isn’t working for you.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne made a heartbreaking confession about his mental state, admitting he was in “bad shape” last year. Photo / Instagram

“I was in bad shape up until that point,” he said adding, “Honestly, more than anything I want to say thank you to Bear and his mum for giving me a little bit of freedom to go and get well.

“There is no point trying to be a dad when you have nothing to teach.”

The singer went on to say that after finding solace in art and poetry, he now feels like he has a “grip on life” and while the clinic helped him immensely, he said he was left with “some little bits” that he had to deal with himself.