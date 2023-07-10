Former One Direction star Liam Payne has made a heartbreaking confession about his mental state, admitting he was in “bad shape” last year. Photo / Instagram

A former One Direction boy band member has made a heartbreaking confession.

Liam Payne has revealed he struggled so much after the band split seven years ago that he began lashing out at those close to him and it resulted in a secret stint at a wellness clinic last year.

The Sun has reported Payne spent 100 days at the Louisiana-based clinic where he was effectively cut off from the outside world as he wasn’t allowed his cellphone.

Payne was reportedly supported in his decision to seek professional help from the clinic - which specialises in helping people navigate past trauma - by his ex-partner, Cheryl Cole, whom he shares his six-year-old son, Bear with.

Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking about his journey to sobriety, the 29-year-old singer revealed in a YouTube video, “There is a point when you hit rock bottom and you realise you have got to do something different as whatever you are doing right now isn’t working for you.

“I was in bad shape up until that point,” he said adding, “Honestly, more than anything I want to say thank you to Bear and his mum for giving me a little bit of freedom to go and get well.

“There is no point trying to be a dad when you have nothing to teach.”

The singer went on to say that after finding solace in art and poetry, he now feels like he has a “grip on life” and while the clinic helped him immensely, he said he was left with “some little bits” that he had to deal with himself.

He also confessed the moment he knew he needed to seek help was after his interview with YouTuber Logan Paul which made headlines around the world after he made some brutal comments about his former bandmate, Zayn Malik and sipped on a neat whiskey - which raised concerns with fans.

Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan of One Direction. Photo / AP

Taking to YouTube, the star said that was the moment he didn’t recognise himself and decided he needed to take “a look inward” instead of taking it “outwards on everyone else”.

Payne continued to apologise for his actions and revealed when he was in his darkest times, his former One Direction bandmates which include, Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, all “stuck by me”.

“The rest of the boys have really stuck by me and when I needed them most they kind of came to my rescue, even Zayn.”

Telling fans the interview with Paul was a life-changing moment, he added “the party is over” in reference to his drinking and is celebrating six months sober this week.

Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

For help with specific issues

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service. The Mental Health Foundation has more helplines and service contacts on its website.