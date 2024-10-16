Irish singers and TV presenters John and Edward Grimes, collectively known as Jedward, also paid tribute to the star.

“RIP Liam Payne, condolences to friends and family,” they wrote.

“Sending strength to Cheryl [Cole, his former partner and mother of his child] and his son Bear and all the One direction Family.”

“I will never forget the day I was able to interview one of the singers who was part of the soundtrack of my childhood and adolescence, that moment will always be in my heart,” Brazilian actress and presenter Maisa da Silva Andrade said on X, according to a translation.

“Rest in peace and thank you for everything.”

New Zealand-British journalist and presenter Dan Wootton also paid tribute, citing the “truly evil” music industry.

“What an appalling tragedy and waste of life. Liam Payne was always the most mature member of One Direction in those heady early days. He was a joy to be around. The music industry is truly evil. My thoughts to his poor family, band mates and fans who will be devastated.”

A representative for Payne’s ex-fiancee, Maya Henry, told the Daily Mail she was “obviously in shock”.

”We just found out from a reporter contacting us. Right now she is obviously in shock. But I will let you know if we choose to comment,” the representative said.

The Texan model, 23, had lawyers issue a cease and desist letter to Payne just days ago after accusing him of repeatedly contacting her.

From 2016 to 2018, Payne dated English singer and television personality Cheryl Cole, who had served as a judge on The X Factor when he was a contestant. On March 22, 2017, Cole - now known as Cheryl - gave birth to their son, Bear.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry attend the Elton John Aids Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo / Getty Images

Payne rose to international stardom as one-fifth of the English-Irish boy band One Direction, who formed and placed third on the seventh series of the British television series The X Factor in 2010. The group, one of the best-selling boy groups of all time, went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

After the band’s dissolution, Payne embarked on a solo career - releasing the hit single Strip that Down in 2017 and his debut album LP1 in December 2019.

Born on August 29, 1993 in Wolverhampton, England, Payne first began performing in theatre productions as a young child.

He was just 14 when he first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008, moving past the first round after performing Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me to the Moon. He was eliminated at the Boot Camp, until host Simon Cowell - who would later sign One Direction to his record label - changed his mind and asked Payne to return. He was eliminated again at the judge’s houses, but was encouraged by Cowell to come back “in two years” - which he did.

Payne auditioned again in 2010 and was put into a group with Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles, which was branded One Direction.

One Direction soon became teen idols, often sparking widespread hysteria among fans. They embarked on four world tours and released five studio albums - Up All Night (2011), Take Me Home (2012), Midnight Memories (2013), Four (2014), and Made in the A.M. (2015).

