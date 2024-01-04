Bay Dreams Tauranga 2024 headlining artist Quavo (right) with a fan. Photo / Darshil Patel

“It was electric,” says Bay Dreams festival event director Toby Burrows of Tuesday’s event held for the first time at Tauranga’s Wharepai Domain.

Headling artist US rapper Quavo took to the main stage to perform for a crowd of about 8500 following acts such as Luude, Nle Choppa, Sigma and drum and bass kings Delta Heavy.

A police spokeswoman said there were no reports of any incidents or arrests at the event.

Burrows described the Bay Dreams North crowd as “pretty well-behaved”.

“Everyone brought really high energy, everyone loved it.”

He said the one-day event was a “vibe” and performing artists “love the New Zealand crowd” because of their energy.

“[To] finally have them here in New Zealand was pretty special.”

The clean-up had been “easy”.

“The grounds are pretty spotless and then it’s just all the pack down.”

He said the festival employed more than 500 staff for the event including security, cleaners and “core staff” ensuring the “big operation” was a success.

It was the first time since Bay Dreams’ inception in 2016 that it has not been held at Mercury Baypark in Mount Maunganui.

A crowd of festival-goers at Bay Dreams North 2024 in Tauranga's Wharepai Domain. Photo / Darshil Patel

Burrows said Wharepai Domain was an “amazing venue for us”.

“[It was] so nice having all the trees there for the shade,” Burrows said.

“The weather obviously turned it on. It’s been a bit patchy the last few weeks so we really cracked it with the weather.”

Burrows said the event’s core staff members and musical artists were bound for Queenstown for Bay Dreams South, to be held on Friday at the Queenstown Events Centre.

NLE Choppa performs onstage at Bay Dreams North 2024 in Tauranga. Photo / Darshil Patel

Burrows said the team had begun planning the 2025 festival.

“We’ve already started working on the next one.

“We’re just going to let the dust settle on this one and then we’ll be into that. We’ve got some pretty exciting things in the pipeline that we want to announce soon.”

Next on Tauranga’s schedule of major summer music festivals is Juicy Fest, with organisers anticipating 10,000 attendees at Mercury Baypark on Sunday.

