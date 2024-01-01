Festivalgoers at Bay Dreams in Baypark at Mount Maunganui in 2023. Photo / Joel McDowell

Festivalgoers at Bay Dreams in Baypark at Mount Maunganui in 2023. Photo / Joel McDowell

About 8500 festivalgoers are expected at Bay Dreams tomorrow as the summer music festival debuts at a new venue in Tauranga CBD.

Wharepai Domain will host the popular music festival from 12pm until 10.30pm - it is the first time the event has been held outside of Mercury Baypark in Mount Maunganui since its inception in 2016.

Quavo will be stepping on to the Bay Dreams stage, as will Luude, Nle Choppa, Sigma and drum and bass kings Delta Heavy.

Last year, about 15,000 people attended Bay Dreams at Baypark, which was headlined by 10-time Grammy-nominated American DJ Diplo.

Event director Toby Burrows said he was looking forward to a “sunny day in a new venue”.

“We’ve got some pretty crazy international headliners with Quavo - one of the biggest rappers in the world right now so pretty excited to have him in Tauranga and another feather in the Bay Dreams cap.”

Burrows said he had received great feedback about Wharepai Domain as the new venue.

“It’s beautiful with all the trees around the outskirts and then also we’ve got a nice zone in under the trees.

“We’ve had a couple of events there already this week with L.A.B and Dire Straits and people just love the venue.”

Burrows said they were getting everything ready for the artists and changing the venue around from previous shows, including branding and lights.

He advised festivalgoers to “get in early”.

“Stay safe and look after your friends. It’s going to be a hot one so stay hydrated.”

Road closures

Information on the Tauranga City Council website says Hamilton Street will be closed from 6am today until 1am on January 4.

Cameron Road between Wharf St and Brown St and parts of Hamilton St and Harington St will also be closed from 10.30am tomorrow until 1am on January 4.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.