Former One Direction star Liam Payne has suffered a medical emergency. Photo / Getty Images

The former One Direction star’s romantic holiday with his girlfriend was cut short after he was rushed to hospital with agonising kidney pain.

The 30-year-old singer’s health declined while visiting Lake Como in Italy with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, reports The Sun.

It comes after Payne was forced to cancel the South American leg of his tour last month due to a “serious kidney infection”, which previously saw him hospitalised.

Payne wrote in a lengthy Instagram post at the time: “It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America.

“Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover.”

Liam Payne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'All of Those Voices' in London Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

He continued to thank fans for their “love and support” and said he was sorry for the postponement, adding that he’s got “the best people” around him right now as he continues his recovery.

Close sources have revealed that the star was in Italy celebrating his one-year ­anniversary with Cassidy when he fell ill. Payne was then quickly rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

It is reported that the singer is currently in hospital and will be there for a couple of days.

An insider said: “Liam is in a bad way but he’s in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on.

“Naturally he is gutted that his and Kate’s trip to Lake Como has been ruined but at least she was there to help him when he fell ill.

“Doctors have warned him not to expect to be signed off to go home for at least another six days.

“They want to do every test possible to understand the issue fully but they now suspect that there has been an underlying issue for a while that has been getting worse.’

Payne’s representatives have been contacted by MailOnline for comment.