The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office confirmed in a statement that 25 injuries were “compatible with those caused by a fall from a height” and that Payne’s head injuries alone were “sufficient to cause death”. Internal and external bleeding throughout his body also contributed to his death.
The investigation into his death, which includes several witness interviews, shows that he was likely alone at the time he fell.
Investigators have seized substances from the hotel room and a toxicology report is pending.
Earlier, local police confirmed they were called to the hotel in the capital’s Palermo neighbourhood where they were notified of an “aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol”, Reuters reported.
“The hotel manager said he heard a loud noise at the back of the hotel, and when police arrived they found that a man had fallen over the balcony in his room,” the statement said.
Citing audio obtained from the Buenos Aires security ministry, Reuters reported that police received a call from an employee at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel “requesting urgent help with an intoxicated guest”.