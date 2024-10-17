Advertisement
Liam Payne death: Family shares emotional tribute to One Direction star

Bang Showbiz
Liam Payne's family have shared an emotional tribute following his death at the age of 31. Photo / Getty Images

Liam Payne’s family have paid tribute to the star and his “kind, funny and brave soul”.

The former One Direction singer died at the age of 31 yesterday after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina and his “heartbroken” relatives – parents Geoff and Karen and sisters Nicola and Ruth – have appealed for “privacy and space”.

They said in a statement: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

Liam Payne's parents and sisters say they will remember his 'kind, funny and brave soul'. Photo / Getty Images
“We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space during this awful time.”

Payne’s older sisters were seen arriving at their parents’ Wolverhampton home early on Thursday local time and an unnamed family member at the property previously told MailOnline: “We are utterly devastated by the news.”

Staff at Modest Management, which managed One Direction, have been left “absolutely devastated” by the death of Payne, who had a son, Bear, 7, with former partner Cheryl Tweedy.

They said in a statement: “We are absolutely devastated by the tragic news of Liam Payne’s passing. Liam was a huge part of the historic success of One Direction and brought so much pleasure to millions of fans around the globe. Our thoughts go out to all his family, his son Bear and all friends.

“Sending deep love and condolences from the Modest! family... forever in our hearts Payno.”

Meanwhile, two of Payne’s old schools have paid tribute to the Strip That Down hitmaker.

City of Wolverhampton College shared a photo of a teenage Payne at a mixing desk on X and wrote: “We were sorry to hear the news about former student Liam Payne and wish to extend our sympathies to his family and friends at this very sad time.”

And St Peter’s Collegiate Academy Wolverhampton said it was “deeply saddened” by the news.

The establishment released a statement which read: “During his time at St Peter’s Collegiate Academy, Liam was not only well-liked by his peers and teachers but also recognised for his talents.

“He made a positive impact on our school community, and his contributions will be remembered.

“Our thoughts are with Liam’s family and friends during this difficult time. We extend our sincere condolences to all those affected by his passing.”

