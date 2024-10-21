Singer Liam Payne was found dead in his Buenos Aires hotel room on October 16. Photo / Getty Images

Singer and former One Direction star Liam Payne had consumed “potent” drugs that can trigger hallucinations and psychosis before his death at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires last week, police officers familiar with the matter reportedly told TMZ.

City law enforcement claimed the 31-year-old musician could have been under the influence of “cristal”, an illegal drug available in Argentina that is “known to cause psychotic attacks and hallucinations”.

Officers explained to the outlet that “cristal” is a powerful and damaging substance that “causes users to experience extreme highs and extreme lows, often making them aggressive.” It is not known whether the police used “cristal” in reference to the drug crystal meth or methamphetamine, which is known by the name “crystal” in New Zealand, Australia, and other countries.

Payne’s behaviour, which police described as “erratic”, could’ve been affected by the drug and caused him to have hallucinations or panic, TMZ reported. This may explain how he came to fall three stories to the ground from his hotel room balcony, although investigations into Payne’s death are understood to be ongoing.

Page Six earlier reported Payne had been struggling with addiction problems before his death. A source told the outlet the singer “was battling a very significant drug addiction and his treatment, as those who knew him will attest, was not working.”