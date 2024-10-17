Shocking images allegedly show white powder and a smashed TV in Payne’s hotel room, as new details emerge about the singer’s death. Photo / Getty Images
Warning: distressing images.
Harrowing images allegedly showing alcohol and drugs in Liam Payne’s trashed hotel room in Argentina have emerged, along with what’s believed to be a picture of his last sighting, after he tragically fell to his death from the balcony.
The pictures, which have been verified by local media outlet, La Nacion, reportedly show a half-empty wine glass, foil, powder, a Dove soap packet, and the remains of a burned candle and the burned top of a drink can scattered around the room.
A smashed-up television also features in one of the images, while wax and burned foil can be seen in the bathtub.
La Nacion reports that authorities are now testing the powder to confirm suspicions that it could be cocaine.
The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No. 16 reported on Thursday, “it is presumed that Payne did not adopt a reflex posture to protect himself” and “he could have fallen while in a state of semi or total unconsciousness”.
It also said all indications show Payne was alone when he fell and the singer had been “going through some kind of outbreak due to substance abuse” at the time, according to an official statement from the office translated from Spanish.
The report noted officials have questioned three hotel workers and two women who had been in the singer’s room in the hours before his death “but had already left the hotel when the incident occurred”.
Officials said “the investigation is also aimed at determining the possible intervention of third parties in the events prior to the death of the victim”, according to the report.
Further tests are now taking place to see if the singer had consumed drugs and alcohol which could have played a contributing factor in his tragic death. A toxicology report is still pending.
Argentinian officials had received an emergency call on Wednesday afternoon regarding an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol”, according to Pablo Policicchio, communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry.
Meanwhile, an image seemingly showing Payne returning to his hotel room in Buenos Aires emerged on local network America TV on Thursday – in what’s now believed to be the final sighting of the One Direction star before his death.
According to La Nacion, sources close to the investigation also claimed that Payne’s body was found alongside “a bottle of whiskey, a lighter and a cellphone”.
Several blister packets of medication, including Clonazepam (commonly used to prevent and treat anxiety disorders, seizures, bipolar mania and agitation), other over-the-counter remedies and energy drinks were also found by police.
They went on to become one of the biggest pop groups in the world, releasing five albums, embarking on four world tours, and starring in a film.
Five years later, Zayn Malik’s departure from the group marked the beginning of the end, with the band announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2016.
“It was a little bit dark and twisted towards the end of it,” Payne told the Guardian in 2019 of the band’s split.
“But the last few shows were really beautiful moments because the pressure cooker had been let off. It was almost like counting down to holiday … we were going to wake up that Monday morning with no schedule.”
Things became tough for Payne, who decided to undergo therapy for more than two years after the band split.
“It was difficult at the start, because I didn’t really know anything about myself. It was a bit of a numb feeling.”