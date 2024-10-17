Louis Tomlinson shared a personal tribute to Payne on his Instagram page, writing, “Yesterday I lost a brother.

“Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul. I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for.”

Tomlinson continued, “Liam was an incredible songwriter with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.”

He said Payne was “the most vital part of One Direction” and thanked him for “shaping” the band.

“I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be. I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was. I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you. Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X.”

Zayn Malik posted a photo of himself and Payne on Instagram, writing, “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me.”

He thanked Payne for “supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life”.

“You were headstrong, opinionated and gave no f***s about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.”

Malik continued, “I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever.”

Payne rose to international stardom as one-fifth of the English-Irish boy band One Direction, who formed and placed third on the seventh series of The X Factor in 2010.

The band soon became teen idols, often sparking widespread hysteria among fans. The group is one of the best-selling boy groups of all time.

From left: Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction pictured in New Zealand in 2012. Photo / NZ Herald

One Direction has sold over 65 million albums worldwide and netted four UK number-one singles and four number-one albums.

Born in Wolverhampton, England, in 1993, Payne was just 14 when he first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008, moving past the first round after performing Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me to the Moon.

Payne was first eliminated at the Boot Camp, until host Simon Cowell - who would later sign One Direction to his record label - changed his mind and asked Payne to return. He was eliminated again at the judge’s houses, but was encouraged by Cowell to come back “in two years” - which he did.

He auditioned again in 2010 and was put into the group with Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles. They went on to release five studio albums: Up All Night (2011), Take Me Home (2012), Midnight Memories (2013), Four (2014), and Made in the A.M. (2015).

A 2013 documentary, One Direction: This Is Us, followed the group on their Take Me Home tour. Directed by Morgan Spurlock (who died in 2024 age 53) it featured footage of the group’s lives on tour and at home, interviews with the band and their closest collaborators, and 3D concert footage.