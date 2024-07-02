One Direction's Louis Tomlinson sets up a TV at Glastonbury to watch the 2024 Euros. Photo / @louist91

He may not have performed onstage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, but One Direction star Louis Tomlinson pulled a crowd regardless.

Louis Tomlinson took a TV set to Glastonbury Festival so he could watch the England football team take on Slovakia at the Euro 2024 tournament.

The former One Direction star was among the famous faces who headed to Somerset over the weekend for the fabled music event at Worthy Farm, but he didn’t want to miss out on watching England’s knock-out clash on Sunday evening, June 30, after festival bosses confirmed they wouldn’t be showing the game - so he purchased a new TV and a generator and hauled it into the event so he could stream the game via Wi-Fi.

Tomlinson told the Guardian: “It’s the second screen I’ve bought. The first got cracked. I wasn’t going to take credit for it [bringing the TV onsite] because it looked like we [England] were going to lose in normal time, but now that we’ve equalised I’m happy to.”