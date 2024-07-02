Advertisement
One Direction star Louis Tomlinson sets up TV at Glastonbury Festival to watch the 2024 Euros

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
One Direction's Louis Tomlinson sets up a TV at Glastonbury to watch the 2024 Euros. Photo / @louist91

He may not have performed onstage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, but One Direction star Louis Tomlinson pulled a crowd regardless.

Louis Tomlinson took a TV set to Glastonbury Festival so he could watch the England football team take on Slovakia at the Euro 2024 tournament.

The former One Direction star was among the famous faces who headed to Somerset over the weekend for the fabled music event at Worthy Farm, but he didn’t want to miss out on watching England’s knock-out clash on Sunday evening, June 30, after festival bosses confirmed they wouldn’t be showing the game - so he purchased a new TV and a generator and hauled it into the event so he could stream the game via Wi-Fi.

Tomlinson told the Guardian: “It’s the second screen I’ve bought. The first got cracked. I wasn’t going to take credit for it [bringing the TV onsite] because it looked like we [England] were going to lose in normal time, but now that we’ve equalised I’m happy to.”

After equalising in extra time, England went on to win the game 2-1 and move forward to the next stage of the competition.

The outlet reports Tomlinson’s impromptu screening of the game was almost called off by Glastonbury staff who worried it might cause a crush, but he was eventually allowed to continue with it after placing the screen at an angle that satisfied safety officers.

This year’s festival was headlined by Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA, who brought the 2024 event to a close with her set on Sunday night June 30.

Other acts over the weekend included The Vaccines, Janelle Monae, Idles, The Streets, Avril Lavigne and Shania Twain.

The event is set to return next year, but organiser Emily Eavis - whose farmer father Michael, 88, started the festival in 1970 - has confirmed Glastonbury would be cancelled in 2026 for a “fallow year” to give the ground a chance to recover.

Writing in the official Glastonbury newsletter, she explained: “We’re taking a fallow year in 2026 to give the land a rest.

“The festival before a fallow year is always a fun one to plan, because you almost have to fit two years into one. We’re already in talks with some acts for it. It’s exciting!”

