Liam Payne death: US news site sparks outrage for posting photo of body

By Christine Estera
news.com.au·
3 mins to read
A US entertainment outlet has been slammed after it posted a horrific photo of Liam Payne’s body when announcing the singer’s death. Photo / Getty Images

US entertainment outlet TMZ has copped backlash after it posted a horrific photo of Liam Payne’s body on its site when announcing his death on Thursday.

The outlet has since deleted the confronting image and altered the words in its article, but not before outraging fans online for its distasteful choice to publish the image.

The deleted image was a close-up picture of Payne’s arm as he lay lifeless in the courtyard at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires after falling from the third-floor balcony.

The picture showed his distinct tattoos, with the site writing: “TMZ obtained a photo showing Liam’s body on a wooden deck at the hotel with tables and chairs nearby. We’re not showing the whole body, but you can clearly see his tattoos – a clock on his left forearm and a scorpion on his abdomen.”

The image no longer appears and the article has been altered to say the outlet has “seen a photo” but has chosen not to show it.

Liam Payne and his ex partner Cheryl Cole had one son, Bear, in 2017. Photo / Getty Images
However, the damage was done with fans disgusted the outlet chose to share the photo in the first place.

“There is no excuse for TMZ posting pictures of Liam Payne’s body. Crass and disgusting,” one fan wrote.

And many others on X agreed:

“TMZ is ghoulish for publishing photos of Liam Payne’s dead body. Think of the fans! This is devastating for them.”

“Y’all are insane for exposing his lifeless body in this article without cause or warning.”

“There was no need to include those pictures.”

“I wish I could say I’m shocked that TMZ posted photos of Liam Payne’s body but I’m not. Where is the journalistic integrity? Truly deplorable. His child will see that one day,” a fan wrote, referring to Payne’s 7-year-old son, Bear, who he shares with UK singer Cheryl Cole.

The outrage spilled over on Facebook too, with fans ripping into TMZ.

“Those photos are SO disrespectful. This just happened. I would bet there are friends and family that haven’t been notified. Have some class TMZ. You can report without being absolutely disgusting about it.”

“I think you guys should remove those photos. That is tasteless. Have some respect for his family and for his fans.”

It was Alberto Crescenti, the head of Buenos Aires’ public emergency medical services, who confirmed the star’s death, saying he fell about 14m and suffered “very serious injuries incompatible with life”.

“At 17.04, through 911, the integrated public security system, we were alerted about a person who was in an internal courtyard of the Casa Sur hotel. At 17.11, a team arrived and confirmed the man’s death,” he said.

“We later learned that he was a singer in a musical group. Unfortunately, he had injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall, so we had to confirm his death. There was no possibility of resuscitation.”

