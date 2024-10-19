Teardrops, the lead single from Liam Payne's second album, released in March.

Liam Payne reportedly left behind a finished autobiographical album that may be released posthumously.

The tragic One Direction singer, 31, died on Thursday after he plunged to his death from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, and he is said to have been set to put out the record earlier this year before it was hit by a string of delays – including two spells in hospital for the star when he was stricken by kidney problems.

It could now be released by Payne’s former label Capitol Records, according to The Sun.

The album’s lead single Teardrops was released in March, and the newspaper said its tracks are filled with “haunting” lyrics.

A source told the paper: “Liam was always working on songs on his laptop and was in the process of setting up a home studio in Miami but the record was essentially done.