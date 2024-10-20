The singer fell from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, and preliminary autopsy findings reported by the Daily Mirror newspaper found the result was consistent with his 10-metre fall.

Toxicological and anatomical-pathological studies of blood and urine will determine any trace of drugs.

Police found a bottle of whiskey, a lighter, and a white powder in the room, as well as medications including clonazepam - which is used to treat epilepsy, panic disorders or involuntary muscle spasms - and energy pills.

A notebook and Payne’s passport were seized and handed over to investigators, as well as phone that will be checked for messages.

Police described “total disorder” in the room, with various items broken.

They earlier said they had been called to reports of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol”.

Liam Payne reportedly left behind a finished autobiographical album.

Emergency services previously said Payne had died instantly.

“Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life,” Buenos Aires emergency services chief Alberto Crescenti told The Sun.

“Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death.”

Audio from the two calls made by the hotel’s head of reception to emergency services also circulated online, with the employee admitting that staff were “worried” a guest’s life was at risk.

“We have a guest drunk with drugs and alcohol. When he [them, gender not clear in conversation] is conscious, he is breaking everything in the room,” the employee said in the first call.

“We have a guest who is destroying everything in his room. We need someone to come.”

After the line went dead, he called back and said: “We need you to send someone urgently because I don’t know if the guest’s life is in danger.

“They must be in a room that has a balcony. And well, we’re a little bit worried he’ll do something, that he’ll put his life at risk.”

Payne’s body was found in the hotel’s inner courtyard at around 5pm local time.

According to TMZ, witnesses stated Payne had been “acting erratic” in the lobby of the hotel, with the outlet publishing statements suggesting the singer had smashed his laptop and had to be taken back to his room.