Zayn Malik has postponed his tour following the death of Liam Payne.
The 31-year-old pop star shot to fame alongside Payne - who died last Wednesday after falling from a balcony in Buenos Aires - as part of One Direction and had been due to take his debut solo concert Stairway To The Sky Tour on the road in October. He has now decided to reschedule the United States leg.
On Saturday evening local time, he wrote on Instagram: “Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the [tour].
“The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding.”
Malik and Payne found fame alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan as part of the world’s first billion-dollar boyband but Malik quit to go solo in 2015 and the band went on an indefinite hiatus the following year.