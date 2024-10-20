In a statement posted on Instagram following the death of his bandmate, Malik wrote: “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.

Zayn Malik announced he'd be postponing his upcoming US tour in light of the news of Liam Payne's sudden death. Photo / @zayn

“I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life.

“When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.

“Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated and gave no f**** about telling people when they were wrong.

“Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.

“When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense.

“I knew nothing in comparison, I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional.

“I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next. (sic)”

Malik also wishes he could say a proper goodbye to his former bandmate following his shock death at the age of just 31.

He added: “I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.

“I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated.

“I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are.

“Love you bro. (sic)”