Tests on substances found at his hotel suit are ongoing.

A post-mortem examination of his body has shown he died instantly from several injuries after falling 13.7 metres.

Local news site Infobae reported that “a forensic study carried out in Liam’s body determined the presence of cocaine”.

“A test carried out by the [Buenos Aires] City Police on the substance found on Liam’s room table have not confirmed the white powder as cocaine.

An LED television with a dent in its screen inside Liam Payne’s hotel room.

“A second test is to follow to determine the nature of the drug.”

It comes after reports Payne’s funeral could be held next month.

Following the star’s death in Buenos Aires on October 16, Argentinian newspaper Clarin claims his body could remain in Argentina for 10-15 days.

Once toxicological tests have been performed, Payne’s remains will be able to be returned to his family in the UK.

“We are supporting Liam Payne’s family and are in contact with local authorities,” the British Embassy said.

The Strip That Down singer died from “multiple traumas” that caused “internal and external bleeding”.

The singer fell from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, and preliminary autopsy findings reported by the Daily Mirror newspaper found the result was consistent with his 10m fall.

Police found a bottle of whiskey, a lighter and a white powder in the room, and medications that included clonazepam – which is used to treat epilepsy, panic disorders or involuntary muscle spasms – and energy pills.

– Additional reporting, Bang Showbiz







