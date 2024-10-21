The tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne has sparked conversations about how far is too far when it comes to the public’s entitlement over these stars – and how intrusive media can get to serve that need.

Gossip website TMZ came under fire for breaking the news of Payne’s death by publishing cropped images of what it alleges was the star’s body.

University of Otago lecturer in media, film, and communication Dr Sabrina Moro told The Front Page that in life, and death, celebrity culture turns people into commodities we consume.

“The easy explanation is the one that TMZ gave, which is it was a way of authenticating and proving that this is indeed not fake news or a scam.

“But, the real answer is that sense of ownership over celebrities, we made them famous. What they sell is their whole image. It’s their bodies that are reproduced in advertisement partnerships, in photo shoots, and concerts.

“Even after their death, or even in moments where they’re struggling, there is the sense of feeling we made you famous, we ought to know how you died, as uncomfortable and as distasteful as that might appear,” Moro said.

News coverage of Payne’s death has been extensive, with daily updates of the star’s final moments analysed. It’s prompted his former partner and the mother of his child, British pop star Cheryl Cole, to criticise the media for its reporting.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend, and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again,” she wrote in a social media post.

“What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.”

Moro told The Front Page the parasocial relationship between celebrity and fan is a strong one, which explains the outpouring of grief after the young star’s death.

“And there is also something about Liam Payne specifically, and the boy band, and all of that generation that grew up with them.

“It represents something. It’s those moments that we lived and that their songs help us articulate. It’s the teenage angst that we might have experienced throughout our teenage years.”

Listen to the full episode to hear more about our relationships with celebrities, how the culture has changed, and why we grieve when a celebrity dies.

The Front Page is a daily news podcast from the New Zealand Herald, available to listen to every weekday from 5am. The podcast is presented by Chelsea Daniels, an Auckland-based journalist with a background in world news and crime/justice reporting who joined NZME in 2016.

You can follow the podcast at iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.



