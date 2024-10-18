Cheryl Cole has broken her silence after the death of Liam Payne, who is the father of their son. Photo / Getty Images

Cheryl Cole has broken her silence after the death of Liam Payne, who is the father of their son. Photo / Getty Images

Cheryl Cole has paid an emotional tribute to her ex-partner Liam Payne, speaking of an “indescribably painful time” and criticising the media for its reporting.

The Girls Aloud singer, 41, was in a relationship with Payne for two years and shares with him a 7-year-old son, Bear. The pair ended their relationship in 2018.

The grieving mother shared a statement on Instagram for the first time since the 31-year-old former One Direction star’s tragic death was announced on Wednesday, writing: “As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribingly painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.

“What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.