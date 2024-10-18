Advertisement
Liam Payne’s ex and mother of his child Cheryl Cole speaks out

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Cheryl Cole has broken her silence after the death of Liam Payne, who is the father of their son. Photo / Getty Images

Cheryl Cole has paid an emotional tribute to her ex-partner Liam Payne, speaking of an “indescribably painful time” and criticising the media for its reporting.

The Girls Aloud singer, 41, was in a relationship with Payne for two years and shares with him a 7-year-old son, Bear. The pair ended their relationship in 2018.

The grieving mother shared a statement on Instagram for the first time since the 31-year-old former One Direction star’s tragic death was announced on Wednesday, writing: “As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribingly painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.

“What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.

“I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your child or family to read them.

“Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last.”

It comes as Payne’s girlfriend, influencer Kate Cassidy, shared a statement online about the loss of her partner.

In 2016, Cole and Payne made their public debut as a couple on the red carpet at the Global Gift Gala in Paris.

A year later they welcomed their baby boy, Bear.

Payne announced his joy about becoming a father, saying in a statement that he was “incredibly happy”.

“It’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true,” he wrote on social media.

Local newspaper La Nacion reported Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, citing emergency services.

Witnesses told local media Payne had fallen from the balcony of his hotel room shortly after 5pm on Wednesday local time, AFP reported.

