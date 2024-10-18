Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy had been in a relationship for the past two years. Photo / Supplied

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy had been in a relationship for the past two years. Photo / Supplied

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy said she is “at a complete loss” after the news of his death.

The 25-year-old influencer, who had been in a relationship with Payne for the past two years, shared her first statement since the tragic news on Instagram this morning, writing: “Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real.

“I ask and pray that you’ll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.

“Liam, my angel. You are everything! I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam.”

Cassidy has been subject to a barrage of online abuse since the death of 31-year-old Payne was announced after a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday.