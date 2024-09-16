She quipped: “Thank you so so much. it’s very humbling, it really is, and I appreciate this because I just don’t get enough attention! I’m serious.”

#TheBear star Liza Colón-Zayas, the first Latina #Emmy winner for best supporting actress in a comedy series, urges "all the Latinas who are looking at me: Keep believing, and vote. Vote for your rights." https://t.co/3itGkRBc7U pic.twitter.com/UpdiWXneMM — Variety (@Variety) September 16, 2024

Elsewhere at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, Shogun picked up the Outstanding Drama Series accolade, with Frederick E.O. Yoke winning Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. Its stars, Hiroyuki Sanada and Wellington-born Anna Sawai, also made history as the first Japanese actors to win the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series respectively.

With its record-breaking 14 Creative Arts Emmy Awards last weekend, Shogun ultimately secured a staggering 18 wins.

Meanwhile, Baby Reindeer dominated the limited series categories, with Richard Gadd taking out Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Accepting the latter prize, he emotionally reflected on how he has turned his life around, telling the audience: “Ten years ago, I was down and out. I never, ever thought I’d get my life together. I never, ever thought I’d be able to rectify myself for what had happened to me and get myself back on my feet again.

“And then here I am just over a decade later, picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television,” he added.

“I don’t know much about this life, I don’t know why we’re here – none of that. But I do know nothing lasts forever and no matter how bad it gets, it always gets better. So if you’re struggling, keep going, keep going and I promise you, things will be okay.”

Richard Gadd wins writing in a limited or anthology series or movie at the 2024 #Emmys for #BabyReindeer pic.twitter.com/hWaRVdLnjk — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 16, 2024

The show also scooped Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, while Gadd’s co-star and fellow first-time Emmy winner, Jessica Gunning, took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for her role as Martha Scott.

Other notable winners at the ceremony - which was hosted by father-and-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy - included The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki and The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup, who each scooped the Outstanding Supporting Actress and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series accolades. It was the third time Crudup had been nominated for the award for his role as Cory Ellison; he first took home the prize in 2020, but didn’t win in 2022. Debicki, meanwhile, was also nominated in the category for her role as Princess Diana in 2023, with the postponed ceremony being held earlier this year.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie went to True Detective: Night Country star Jodie Foster, marking the veteran actor’s first Emmy, while Fargo’s Lamorne Morris took the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie honour.

The Traitors dethroned RuPaul’s Drag Race as Outstanding Reality Competition, while Last Week Tonight With John Oliver was named Outstanding Scripted Variety Series. The Daily Show won Outstanding Talk Series.

You can check out the Herald’s live coverage of the 76th Emmy Awards here.

Selected list of Primetime Emmy Award 2024 winners:

Outstanding Drama Series:

Shogun

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series:

Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Talk Series:

The Daily Show

Outstanding Reality Competition Programme:

The Traitors

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series:

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.