Updated

Emmy Awards 2024: Shōgun makes history, The Bear and Baby Reindeer win big

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
The cast and crew of Shogun accepted the award for Best Drama Series, marking its fourth award of the night and 18th overall - counting its 14 wins at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend. Photo / Getty Images

The 76th Emmy Awards have wrapped up today, just 7 months after the 75th awards took place in January following a four-month postponement due to the Hollywood strikes.

As expected, The Bear dominated in the comedy categories, with Jeremy Allen White taking out Outstanding Actor for the second time, Ebon Moss-Bachrach winning Outstanding Supporting Actor, and Liza Colon-Zayas awarded Outstanding Supporting Actress.

But it was FX’s Shōgun that set an Emmys record on the night, having won 18 awards with just one season of the show - four on the night, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for New Zealand-born Japanese actress Anna Sawai, and 14 at the Creative Arts Emmys last week.

Outstanding Actor in a Drama went to Sawai’s castmate Hiroyuki Sanada, beating the likes of Idris Elba, Donald Glover, Walton Goggins, Dominic West and Gary Oldman. Both Sanada and Sawai are the first Japanese actors to win in their respective categories.

In an upset for The Bear, Hacks won Outstanding Comedy Series, while Netflix’s Baby Reindeer cleaned up the Limited Series category, including two awards for the show’s creator and lead actor Richard Gadd.

Elsewhere, two Kiwi-created shows missed out. Both Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s TV show What We Do in the Shadows and Waititi and Sterlin Harjo’s Reservation Dogs were nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, but ultimately lost out to Hacks.

The ceremony, hosted by Schitt’s Creek co-stars - and real-life father-and-son duo - Eugene and Dan Levy, saw a few other first-time Emmys handed out.

Richard Gadd was incredulous as he was awarded three Emmys for best limited series, acting, and writing on Baby Reindeer, after his co-star Jessica Gunning was awarded Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

Jodie Foster won her first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role in True Detective: Night Country. Elizabeth Debicki’s award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Princess Diana also marked a first-time Emmy for The Crown star.

Keep reading for a full list of all the winners on television’s biggest night.

The full list of winners at the 76th Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

WINNER: Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

WINNER: Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Limited Series, Anthology or Movie

WINNER: Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Jeremy Allen White and Abby Elliott in The Bear.
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

D’Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai, Reservation Dogs

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

WINNER: Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

WINNER: Christopher Storer, The Bear

Ramy Youseff, The Bear

Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Meredith Scardino & Sam Means, Girls5eva

WINNER: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky, Hacks

Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo, The Bear

Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider, The Other Two

Jake Bender & Zach Dunn, What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Dominic West, The Crown

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Idris Elba, Hijack

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

The Crown is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Photo / Netflix
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

WINNER: Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun

Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses

Stephen Daldry, The Crown

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner, Fallout

Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks, Shōgun

Rachel Kondo & Caillin Puente, Shōgun

WINNER: Will Smith, Slow Horses

Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

WINNER: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

WINNER: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Juno Temple, Fargo

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

WINNER: Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Directing in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Millicent Shelton, Lessons in Chemistry

WINNER: Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Charlie Brooker, Joan is Awful - Black Mirror

Noah Hawley, The Tragedy of the Commons - Fargo

Ron Nyswaner, You’re Wonderful - Fellow Travelers

Issa López, Part 6 -True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

WINNER: The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

WINNER: Alex Edelman, Just For Us

The Oscars

John Early, Now More Than Ever

Mike Birbiglia, The Old Man And The Pool

Jacqueline Novak, Get On Your Knees

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

WINNER: The Traitors

The Voice

You can watch the Emmy Awards red carpet and awards ceremony on Sky’s Rialto Channel from 5.30pm, Monday September 16

