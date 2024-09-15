The cast and crew of Shogun accepted the award for Best Drama Series, marking its fourth award of the night and 18th overall - counting its 14 wins at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend. Photo / Getty Images

The 76th Emmy Awards have wrapped up today, just 7 months after the 75th awards took place in January following a four-month postponement due to the Hollywood strikes.

As expected, The Bear dominated in the comedy categories, with Jeremy Allen White taking out Outstanding Actor for the second time, Ebon Moss-Bachrach winning Outstanding Supporting Actor, and Liza Colon-Zayas awarded Outstanding Supporting Actress.

But it was FX’s Shōgun that set an Emmys record on the night, having won 18 awards with just one season of the show - four on the night, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for New Zealand-born Japanese actress Anna Sawai, and 14 at the Creative Arts Emmys last week.

Outstanding Actor in a Drama went to Sawai’s castmate Hiroyuki Sanada, beating the likes of Idris Elba, Donald Glover, Walton Goggins, Dominic West and Gary Oldman. Both Sanada and Sawai are the first Japanese actors to win in their respective categories.

In an upset for The Bear, Hacks won Outstanding Comedy Series, while Netflix’s Baby Reindeer cleaned up the Limited Series category, including two awards for the show’s creator and lead actor Richard Gadd.