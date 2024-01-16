The time has come: the 75th Emmy Awards are here, and the winners are being revealed as you read this article.
Initially scheduled to take place last year, Hollywood’s two strikes meant the annual celebration has faced a four-month delay, but now the lights are on, the cameras are rolling and the celebrities have wowed us on the carpet - including Sir Elton John, who could earn a huge title tonight.
Nominated for his Disney+ show Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, if the much-loved singer wins the award, he will become an EGOT winner, meaning he will have won a Grammy award, Oscar award, Tony award and Emmy award.
He would be the 19th person to ever claim such a title, Entertainment Weekly reports, and would follow in the footsteps of legends like Audrey Hepburn, John Legend, Richard Rodgers and Viola Davis.
New Zealand’s own Melanie Lynskey is up for both Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Yellowjackets and for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for The Last of Us - although she wasn’t able to make it to the ceremony itself as she’s isolating with Covid.
If you’re a Kiwi fan hoping to tune in, you can follow the Herald’s up-to-date coverage here as The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and Ted Lasso star Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein and more present the prestigious awards.
Emmy nominees 2024: Who are the favourites?
Much like the Golden Globes, Succession is in the lead with 27 nominations for its fourth and final season, including for Best Drama. The show has previously won twice before.
Main men Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin are all up for Best Actor in a Drama and Sarah Snook has been nominated for Best Actress for her performance as Siobhan “Shiv” Roy in the much-loved series.
Also from the streaming giant, The Last of Us is a close second to Succession with a total of 24 nominations. As well as Bella Ramsey, who is up for Best Actress, Pascal has received a nod from the academy for Best Actor and the show itself is up for Best Drama.
Season two of The White Lotus may feel like it aired a while ago, but it’s about to have another run as it received a total of 23 nominations, with both Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza up for Best Supporting Actress, while Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is the most-nominated comedy, receiving 20 nods.
Jessica Chastain, Elizabeth Debicki, Taron Egerton, Jenna Ortega, Steven Yeun, Jeremy Allen White, Plaza and Ramsey are some of the 38 actors who are celebrating their first Emmy nominations at the upcoming ceremony.
The full list of nominees:
Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus
Theo James – The White Lotus
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Alan Ruck – Succession
Will Sharpe – The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgard – Succession
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
J Smith-Cameron – Succession
Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader – Barry
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Winner: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
WINNER: Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
James Marsden – Jury Duty
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Bornstein – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Limited Series
Beef
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome the Chippendales
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon – George & Tammy
Steven Yeun – Beef
Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback – Swarm
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough – Daisy Jones and the Six
Ali Wong – Beef
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee – Beef
Ray Liotta – Black Bird
Young Mazino – Beef
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello – Beef
Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones and the Six
WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Reality Competition Program
WINNER: The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Talk Series
WINNER: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
Saturday Night Live
Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
The Oscars
The Tonys
Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
WINNER: Lee Sung Jun - Beef
Jake Schreier - Beef
Carl Franklin - Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Paris Barclay - Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton - Fleishman Is In Trouble
Dan Trachtenberg - Prey
Directing For A Drama Series
Benjamin Caron - Andor
Dearbhla Walsh - Bad Sisters
Peter Hoar - The Last Of Us
Andrij Parekh - Succession
Mark Mylod - Succession
Lorene Scafaria - Succession
Mike White - The White Lotus
Directing For A Comedy Series
Bill Hader - Barry
Christoper Storer - The Bear
Amy Sherman-Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mary Lou Belli - The Ms. Pat Show
Declan Lowney - Ted Lasso
TIm Burton - Wednesday
Writing For A Comedy Series
Bill Hader - Barry
Christopher Storer - The Bear
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky - Jury Duty
Chris Kelly, Sara Schneider - The Other Two
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Writing For A Drama Series
Beau Willimon - Andor
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer - Bad Sisters
Gordon Smith - Better Call Saul
Peter Gould - Better Call Saul
Craig Mazin - The Last of Us
Jesse Armstrong - Connor’s Wedding
Mike White - The White Lotus
Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Lee Sung Jin - Beef
Joel Kim Booster - Fire Island
Taffy Brodesser-Akner - Fleishman Is In Trouble
Dan Trachtenberg - Prey
Donald Glover - Swarm
Eric Appel - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story