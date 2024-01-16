The Bear's Jeremy Allen White. Photo / Getty Images

The time has come: the 75th Emmy Awards are here, and the winners are being revealed as you read this article.

Initially scheduled to take place last year, Hollywood’s two strikes meant the annual celebration has faced a four-month delay, but now the lights are on, the cameras are rolling and the celebrities have wowed us on the carpet - including Sir Elton John, who could earn a huge title tonight.

Nominated for his Disney+ show Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, if the much-loved singer wins the award, he will become an EGOT winner, meaning he will have won a Grammy award, Oscar award, Tony award and Emmy award.

Elton John could become the 19th person to become an EGOT winner at today's award show. Photo / AP

He would be the 19th person to ever claim such a title, Entertainment Weekly reports, and would follow in the footsteps of legends like Audrey Hepburn, John Legend, Richard Rodgers and Viola Davis.

New Zealand’s own Melanie Lynskey is up for both Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Yellowjackets and for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for The Last of Us - although she wasn’t able to make it to the ceremony itself as she’s isolating with Covid.

Emmy nominees 2024: Who are the favourites?

Much like the Golden Globes, Succession is in the lead with 27 nominations for its fourth and final season, including for Best Drama. The show has previously won twice before.

Main men Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin are all up for Best Actor in a Drama and Sarah Snook has been nominated for Best Actress for her performance as Siobhan “Shiv” Roy in the much-loved series.

Also from the streaming giant, The Last of Us is a close second to Succession with a total of 24 nominations. As well as Bella Ramsey, who is up for Best Actress, Pascal has received a nod from the academy for Best Actor and the show itself is up for Best Drama.

Season two of The White Lotus may feel like it aired a while ago, but it’s about to have another run as it received a total of 23 nominations, with both Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza up for Best Supporting Actress, while Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is the most-nominated comedy, receiving 20 nods.

Jessica Chastain, Elizabeth Debicki, Taron Egerton, Jenna Ortega, Steven Yeun, Jeremy Allen White, Plaza and Ramsey are some of the 38 actors who are celebrating their first Emmy nominations at the upcoming ceremony.

The full list of nominees:

Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

The House of the Dragon has been nominated for Best Drama Series.

Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Melanie Lynskey in the second season of Yellowjackets.

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus

Theo James – The White Lotus

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Alan Ruck – Succession

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgard – Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron – Succession

Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus

Jon Gries as Greg and Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya in the second season of The White Lotus. Photo / Fabio Lovino, HBO

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Winner: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso.

Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

WINNER: Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

James Marsden – Jury Duty

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Bornstein – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri in The Bear.

Limited Series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome the Chippendales

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon – George & Tammy

Steven Yeun – Beef

Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback – Swarm

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones and the Six

Ali Wong – Beef

Sam Claflin, right, and Riley Keough in a scene from "Daisy Jones & The Six." Photo / Lacey Terrell/Amazon via AP

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee – Beef

Ray Liotta – Black Bird

Young Mazino – Beef

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello – Beef

Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones and the Six

WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Reality Competition Program

WINNER: The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Talk Series

WINNER: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

The Oscars

The Tonys

Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

WINNER: Lee Sung Jun - Beef

Jake Schreier - Beef

Carl Franklin - Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Paris Barclay - Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton - Fleishman Is In Trouble

Dan Trachtenberg - Prey

Directing For A Drama Series

Benjamin Caron - Andor

Dearbhla Walsh - Bad Sisters

Peter Hoar - The Last Of Us

Andrij Parekh - Succession

Mark Mylod - Succession

Lorene Scafaria - Succession

Mike White - The White Lotus

Directing For A Comedy Series

Bill Hader - Barry

Christoper Storer - The Bear

Amy Sherman-Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mary Lou Belli - The Ms. Pat Show

Declan Lowney - Ted Lasso

TIm Burton - Wednesday

Writing For A Comedy Series

Bill Hader - Barry

Christopher Storer - The Bear

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky - Jury Duty

Chris Kelly, Sara Schneider - The Other Two

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Writing For A Drama Series

Beau Willimon - Andor

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer - Bad Sisters

Gordon Smith - Better Call Saul

Peter Gould - Better Call Saul

Craig Mazin - The Last of Us

Jesse Armstrong - Connor’s Wedding

Mike White - The White Lotus

Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lee Sung Jin - Beef

Joel Kim Booster - Fire Island

Taffy Brodesser-Akner - Fleishman Is In Trouble

Dan Trachtenberg - Prey

Donald Glover - Swarm

Eric Appel - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story







