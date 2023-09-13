Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Inform your opinion: What the writer’s strike means for your TV down time

By
4 mins to read
Concerns over what we’re going to watch if current strike in US not resolved soon. Photo / Getty Images

Concerns over what we’re going to watch if current strike in US not resolved soon. Photo / Getty Images

This is an online exclusive story.

There are 11,500 members in the Writers Guild of America and 65,000 in the Screen Actors Guild. The question of whether this many writers and actors is a necessary

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener